‘It’s Really Paid Off’: Lana Del Rey Celebrates Bestie Taylor Swift’s Success

What's better than two female singing sensations supporting each other? In recent news, Summertime Sadness singer Lana Del Rey is delighted about the success of her friend and collaborator, Taylor Swift. When asked by the BBC why the Blank Space singer is so popular, Del Rey said the answer is simple - “She wants it.”

“She’s told me so many times that she wants it more than anyone,” Del Rey said. “And how amazing—she’s getting exactly what she wants.” Del Rey added, “She’s driven, and I think it’s really paid off.”

The two besties also previously worked together on the track Snow on the Beach from Swift’s 2022 album Midnights. In May 2023, Swift released a Till Dawn deluxe edition of the album, featuring a version of Snow on the Beach with Lana Del Rey.

Taylor Swift has all the good things to say about her bestie Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift, who is currently on her super-successful Eras Tour this weekend in Edinburgh, Scotland, marking the first U.K. dates of the trek, had nothing but praise for Del Rey's album titled Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Swift remarked that it was not just good but extraordinary. “I just think she’s the best that we have. And so I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist,” she added.

The two also share a mutual long-term bond with producer Jack Antonoff, who Del Rey has worked with on her last three albums and who has been a mainstay of Swift’s music since 2014’s 1989.

Taylor Swift admits she is obsessed with Lana Del Rey

Swift took a moment to address her fans in Los Angeles during the show and said, "She ( Lana Del Rey) “knows I’m obsessed with her, and she was kind enough to make a song with me on Midnights called ‘Snow on the Beach,’ because she’s a generous king. And she did that for me, and I’ll never forget how nice she’s been to me. It’s so cool when you have favorite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you. So anyway, I wanted to just do some promo for her.”

Well, who said two mega-popular icons couldn't be friends? It looks like the besties are redefining female friendship goals in the industry.

