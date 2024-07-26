Taylor Swift Reveals She’s The Godmother Of Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds' Four Children; Know Who Else Is Her Godchild

On July 25, Taylor Swift revealed for the first time that she is a godmother to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' kids. She celebrated the role with a shout-out to their sperm donor.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Jul 26, 2024  |  11:16 AM IST |  3.6K
Instagram / Getty Images
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift (Instagram / Getty Images)

Taylor Swift did not only make Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ kids her muses, but she also made them her godchildren. And It looks like the mother of the music industry is having a blast being a godmother.

Swift, 34, made the revelation on Thursday, July 25, in an Instagram tribute post for her “best friend” Ryan Reynolds, ahead of the release of his movie Deadpool & Wolverine, out Friday, July 26. “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” the Fortnight singer joked, referencing Reynolds’ character Deadpool’s government name in the film.

Taylor Swift reveals she is the godmother to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Kids

The revelation followed Lively and Reynolds’ announcement of the name of their fourth child

After keeping the identity of their fourth child hidden for more than a year, Lively and Reynolds announced their latest bundle of joy’s name on Monday, July 22, at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York. “I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, and Olin, who are here,” Reynolds said from the stage at the David H. Koch Theater. Olin’s gender is yet to be revealed.

For those who may not know, James, Inez, and Betty feature on Swift's Folklore track titled Betty.

The songstress, who has been best friends with Lively and her husband for a decade now, also gave a shout-out to the kids when they attended her Eras Tour show in Madrid. “I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named,” Swift told the crowd while introducing the abovementioned song.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I Believe the Accountant Said...': Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reveals Why Taylor Swift Won't Be Babysitting His Kids

Taylor is also a godmother to friend Jamie King’s son

About choosing the musician as the godmother to his nine-year-old son, Leo Thames, King explained to People that it had nothing to do with Swift’s star status and everything to do with her morals and values as a person, how she treats people, and how hard-working she is. “That's the kind of person I want to be the guide and the spiritual protector of my child,” she said.

Swift, in return, dedicated her song Never Grow Up to her godson after flying to Los Angeles amid her 1989 Tour to meet him after his birth. “Meeting my boy,” Swift captioned a picture of her cuddling with Leo, with King beside them in 2015.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Shared His Eldest Daughter Was 'Going to Kill' Him & Blake Just For 'Going on a Date'

FAQ

What is the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child?
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced the name of their fourth child on Monday, July 22. The name was revealed at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, but the gender of Olin has not yet been disclosed.
Who are Taylor Swift’s godchildren?
Taylor Swift is a godmother to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin. She also is a godmother to friend Jamie King's son Leo Thames.
How did Taylor Swift honor Jamie King's son?
Swift dedicated her song Never Grow Up to Leo Thames and visited him in Los Angeles amid her 1989 Tour to meet him after his birth.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles