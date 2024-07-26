Taylor Swift Reveals She’s The Godmother Of Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds' Four Children; Know Who Else Is Her Godchild

Taylor Swift did not only make Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ kids her muses, but she also made them her godchildren. And It looks like the mother of the music industry is having a blast being a godmother.

Swift, 34, made the revelation on Thursday, July 25, in an Instagram tribute post for her “best friend” Ryan Reynolds, ahead of the release of his movie Deadpool & Wolverine, out Friday, July 26. “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” the Fortnight singer joked, referencing Reynolds’ character Deadpool’s government name in the film.

The revelation followed Lively and Reynolds’ announcement of the name of their fourth child

After keeping the identity of their fourth child hidden for more than a year, Lively and Reynolds announced their latest bundle of joy’s name on Monday, July 22, at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York. “I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, and Olin, who are here,” Reynolds said from the stage at the David H. Koch Theater. Olin’s gender is yet to be revealed.

For those who may not know, James, Inez, and Betty feature on Swift's Folklore track titled Betty.

The songstress, who has been best friends with Lively and her husband for a decade now, also gave a shout-out to the kids when they attended her Eras Tour show in Madrid. “I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named,” Swift told the crowd while introducing the abovementioned song.

Taylor is also a godmother to friend Jamie King’s son

About choosing the musician as the godmother to his nine-year-old son, Leo Thames, King explained to People that it had nothing to do with Swift’s star status and everything to do with her morals and values as a person, how she treats people, and how hard-working she is. “That's the kind of person I want to be the guide and the spiritual protector of my child,” she said.

Swift, in return, dedicated her song Never Grow Up to her godson after flying to Los Angeles amid her 1989 Tour to meet him after his birth. “Meeting my boy,” Swift captioned a picture of her cuddling with Leo, with King beside them in 2015.

