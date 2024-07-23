'I Believe the Accountant Said...': Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reveals Why Taylor Swift Won't Be Babysitting His Kids

Reynolds made a joke about Taylor Swift’s babysitting service for his and Blake Lively's four kids while speaking to E! News. He quipped that Swift charges for the service and that they can’t afford it, playfully referencing Hugh Jackman, who had earlier made fun of Swift in relation to Deadpool and Wolverine.

The Hamilton star had previously teased Reynolds and Jackman’s bromance. In response, Reynolds humorously suggested that Swift’s babysitting was pricey and noted that Hugh is no longer the comedian’s accountant.

“The cost of that is... I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive,’” Reynolds, 47, replied.

Swift's connection to the Reynolds-lively family and their VIP concert moments

Reynolds tied the knot with Lively in September 2012 and have three daughters: James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and a one-year-old whose gender and name are undisclosed.

“But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane, what are you doing? I’m no longer your accountant.’”

The family has been friends with Swift, who seems to have been around them for some time now.

Not long ago, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively became one of the stars of Taylor Swift’s concerts during her Eras Tour in Spain, although there they appeared with three older children. In May, the family watched the concert in the VIP zone, choosing Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabéu as the place to be.

Taylor Swift’s folklore fun: Shout-out to Reynolds-Lively kids

During one of the episodes, Swift dedicated some words to Reynolds and Lively’s daughters while presenting the album Folklore. She noted that several of her favorite characters from the album’s songs are named James, Inez, and Betty, which brought a chuckle from both her and Reynolds.

“I have to say that on ‘Folklore,’ some of my favourite characters are named James, Inez and Betty,” she said before giggling.

Both Reynolds and Lively loved the concert so much that they went in for the second night in Spain. Some of the employees were caught on camera taking selfies, while other times, the couple was occasionally seen kissing with evident joy in support their friend.

Taylor Swift's musical tribute: Sneaking Reynolds-lively kids' names into her songs

Taylor Swift has made a special connection with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively by incorporating their daughters' names into her music.

Her song Betty from the 2020 album Folklore revolves around a love triangle involving characters named James, Inez, and Betty, directly referencing the names of the couple’s children. Additionally, on her 2017 album Reputation, Swift included a voice recording of their daughter James in the track Gorgeous, further cementing their bond.

