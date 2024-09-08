Taylor Swift Sparks Major 'Reputation' TV Speculation With Red Boots At Chiefs Opener

Taylor Swift's appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 season opener has fueled speculation about her upcoming album, 'Reputation (Taylor's Version). Swift, who went to the game with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, wore an outfit that many fans believe is a reference to her upcoming project as per Life & Style. Fans were drawn to her red Giuseppe Zanotti thigh-high leather boots, which she wore with a denim Versace corset top and matching shorts.

Swift's footwear was similar to a pair she wore in the 2017 music video for Look What You Made Me Do, the lead single from her album Reputation. Fans speculated that the red boots were a hint to the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version). As photos and videos of Swift at Arrowhead Stadium circulated on social media, fans immediately made comparisons between her game-day outfit and the one from the music video.

"THE REPUTATION BOOOOOOOOOOOTS," one fan wrote on X, comparing Swift's appearance at the game to her music video. Someone else wrote: "Red boots, look what you made me do, it's official Reputation TV is coming this month."

Fans have been anticipating the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) since Taylor began dropping hints in 2023. This will be the final album in her series of rerecorded projects, which began after she attempted to reclaim control of her music catalog. Swift's fans expected an announcement at the Grammy Awards in February, but she revealed a surprise new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which has since become a huge hit.

During Swift's European tour, fans speculated about Reputation (Taylor's Version) after she performed I Did Something Bad and moved like a snake on stage. Snake imagery has been associated with the Reputation era since its initial release, fueling speculation.

Swift began rerecording her first six albums in 2020 after her original record label, Big Machine, was sold to Scooter Braun, who took over her music catalog. Swift's attempt to negotiate the return of her work was unsuccessful, prompting her to begin rerecording her music to regain control of her masters. Since then, she has released several rerecorded albums, the most recent of which, Reputation (Taylor's Version), was highly anticipated by fans.

