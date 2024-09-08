The Weeknd Treats Fans With New Song Dancing In the Flames And Some Evergreen Tracks At São Paulo Concert

Abel Tesfaye, better known as everyone's beloved The Weeknd, performed a special one-night-only concert on September 7 in São Paulo, Brazil, and left fans wanting more!

While he performed bits of his new track Dancing in the Flames from his upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow, fans went into a frenzy, demanding more with chants like, “Abel, can you hurry up?” Oops! That rhymed with the album title!

The concert, also live-streamed on YouTube, featured a setlist mixed with tracks never before played live, alongside chart-toppers and some of his evergreen hits from the past.

The Hurry Up Tomorrow tracklist has yet to be revealed, but the album's title was revealed dramatically on his official Instagram a few days ago.

The Weeknd has been out of the spotlight since his After Hours Til Dawn tour and his role in The Idol last summer. Therefore, fans are super excited about his upcoming album.

The singer has created a massive fan base thanks to his unique collaborations (including Daft Punk, Ariana Grande, and Kendrick Lamar). He keeps his music chill and catchy while maintaining emotional depth and integrity as an artist.

Let’s be honest, his music is not for everyone to understand, and he knows it. Gen Z and millennials are some of the critical audiences who helped the Starboy singer achieve the pop sensation status he has today.

As for live concerts, he is known for his high-energy, visually stunning performances. The Weeknd’s shows are immersive experiences, as evidenced by his 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, which further elevated his global status.

Next month, he will conclude his two-year After Hours Til Dawn tour with four shows in Australia, two each in Melbourne (October 5 and 6) and Sydney (October 22 and 23).

Meanwhile, stay tuned for the upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow. We know you want it as badly as we do, but when it’s The Weeknd, it’s always worth the wait. The singer never fails to impress his fans.

