Taylor Swift Thanks Sabrina Carpenter For Surprise Eras Tour Appearance; Gives Her THIS Special Title

Taylor Swift took to social media this week to share her appreciation for Sabrina Carpenter, who joined her on stage for a surprise duet during her Eras Tour in New Orleans.

Swift praised Carpenter’s dedication to her fans, even as she juggled her own Short n' Sweet Tour, giving her the title of “pop princess of our dreams” on Instagram. Carpenter’s guest appearance was one of the highlights of Swift’s three-night stint in The Big Easy, which ran from October 24 to October 27.

In an Instagram post shared on October 29, Swift thanked Carpenter for her visit, sharing how she used one of her rare days off to bring an unexpected moment of joy to Swift’s fans. "One of the things I’ll always remember from this weekend was getting to surprise the crowd with a performance by the pop princess of our dreams, @sabrinacarpenter," Swift wrote.

She stated about Carpenter’s relentless tour schedule, calling her show “physically full-on and spectacular.” Swift added, "She could’ve been resting in her time off."

Swift elaborated on her admiration for Carpenter’s commitment to her audience, saying, “She does things like this, goes out of her way to give fans a surprise moment they didn’t expect. She’s as real as they come, and I’m so thankful she did that for us.”

Carpenter joined Swift on stage at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, October 27, as part of the Eras Tour's surprise acoustic segment. Carpenter had just performed in Tampa, Florida, the night before and made the quick trip to New Orleans to reunite with Swift for the night.

Advertisement

Her appearance added an exciting twist to the show, with Swift building up anticipation by performing an acoustic version of Carpenter’s hit song Espresso before inviting her on stage.

Teasing the crowd, Swift said, “I think tonight I’m gonna do something completely different, which is I’m gonna sing a song that’s not mine, but it’s by somebody that I really love.” She then asked fans, “How loud can you sing this song?”

Swift continued to praise Carpenter’s success this year, stating, “I love my friend, and I’m just so proud of Sabrina and the year that she’s had. Her tour, you can’t get tickets to it, the album is No. 1 constantly, and I’m just, like, … is it okay if I call her and you guys can say hi?”

Swift then called Carpenter on the phone, asking, “What are you doing? Why aren’t you here with us?” to which Carpenter responded with a playful comment about being somewhere with lots of screaming. Moments later, Carpenter appeared on stage, to surprise the crowd.

Advertisement

Together, Swift and Carpenter performed a mashup that included Carpenter’s Espresso and Swift’s Is It Over Now? They ended their set with Carpenter’s Please, Please, Please. The crowd at the Superdome erupted in cheers as the two stars performed together, showcasing their chemistry and genuine friendship.

ALSO READ: Why Is Liam Payne's Posthumous Single Release Being Postponed? Here's What We Know