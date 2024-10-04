Sabrina Carpenter Claps Back At Lip Sync Rumors Amid Ongoing Short N' Sweet Tour: Says 'I Sing Live At...'

Expresso singer Sabrina Carpenter clapped back at some latest rumors like a pro. The 25-year-old artist has delivered back-to-back hits that kicked off her Short n' Sweet tour late last month and is the latest artist facing lip-syncing accusations.

Recently, a TikTok user commented on another person's post inquiring about their concert experience and whether Carpenter actually sings live, per Pop Base, as published by PEOPLE.

Carpenter and the online user engaged in a short banter, which comprised sarcasm and humor. Moreover, Carpenter was placed on the Time 100 Next list amidst dropping a couple of hits in the previous months.

The user replied with some up-close footage from the concert with the caption, "Hate to say it but 30% lip singing, 30% backing track, 40% singing."

Carpenter left no time to respond to the rumor. "I sing live at every show 100%," the Espresso singer wrote.

"Would you like to speak to my audio engineers?" the singer added. The user then responded and took Carpenter up on her offer: "I would and tell them to lower the backtrack voice as it's way too high."

Carpenter is known for her straightforward and witty responses to public backlash.

Apart from her name being listed in the latest Time 100 Next list, Carpenter was also placed on the Billboard 200 Chart in August. The recent achievement of the singer comes after the musician’s sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, was dropped in the previous month.

Sabrina Carpenter announced her album in June on her social media platform, noting that the project stood “quite special” to her and "it’ll be something special to you too." The studio album sold nearly 362,000 units.

On the work front, the 24-year-old musician is off on the roads along the country as a part of her Short n’ Sweet tour.

What do you think of Carpenter and her latest success? Do you like her music? Let us know!

