Sabrina Carpenter Elaborates On Going With Lyric ‘Me Espresso’ In Her Hit Song; 'If People Don't Know The Punchline...'

Sabrina Carpenter's vocals and moves aren't the only things that her fans appreciate. It is also the way she writes her lyrics, not to mention the songstress’ humor that she utilizes in them while performing live.

Now, the pop star elaborated on the reason she uses punchlines in her lyrics, especially in her Espresso. Read ahead to learn about it.

Why does Sabrina Carpenter use punchlines in her lyrics?

On the July 11 episode of Hot Ones, Carpenter shared about her creativity while writing lyrics of her viral song Espresso She said, “I do like to pay attention to... if people can understand lyrics.” The hitmaker added that so much of what she likes is the punchline.

The Looking At Me singer said, “If people don’t know the punchline, it’s like, waste. That’s how I feel about Me Espresso.” Carpenter further shared that she has heard many people say that she should have used the lyrics, “That’s that blonde espresso, duh.”

The vocalist added that it is another song as well that deserves its place in the world, but this one for her, just felt like the right thing to say, and it rhymes with the line before it.

As we may all know, Espresso became a viral hit, reigning in everyone’s playlists. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Carpenter shared about the success of the track.

After the song’s virality, Carpenter shared that her mom asked if she felt crazy. The Feathers vocalist also said that she loves that people understand her sense of humor.

Sabrina Carpenter shares trusting herself with her song Nonsense

During the interview with the Hot Ones, she also shared how Nonsense did not make it to the tracklist of Emails I Can’t Send.

The singer said that the lesson she learned with the aforementioned track was that that song was so “kindred” with her personality.

She started to get in her own head about what got a record vs. what fit her as an artist. This taught Carpenter many lessons moving ahead.

The Because I Like A Boys singer shared, “In the next record, it's whatever feels the most honest and connects with me the most, I feel like will connect with other people."

Now the singer is all set for her upcoming album, Short n’ Sweet. She announced on her social media that the album will be out on August 23, 2024. She also wrote that this project is quite special to her and hopes that it will be something special to the audience as well.

