Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Celebrate Christmas By Gifting Presents To Chris Jones And Sheawna Weathersby

The festive season has started and along with everyone, even the most celebrated couple, Taylor Swift and the KCC’s Travis Kelce had their own way to enjoy it.

As seen in a social media post, the I Know You Were Trouble singer and the NFL icon gifted a couple present to someone very close to them. The post in discussion here happens to be uploaded by Sheawna Weathersby, who is the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Chris Jones.

In the image shared on her Instagram Story, Weathersby uploaded a picture of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Under this festive tree was a present wrapped with love. As one could notice it even had a letter attached, that wished them both “Merry Christmas” from Travis Kelce and the Look What You Made Me Do songstress.

In her story, Sheawna Weathersby had added a caption that read, “So blessed & grateful this holiday season.” Being surprised by this gesture, Weathersby had even written, “Thank youuuu, Tay Tay!!!” adding two little red hearts at the end.

Sheawna Weathersby has openly expressed her love and admiration of Taylor Swift. The lady has been dating Jones since November 2015. Weathersby was seen supporting her boyfriend along with Taylor Swift who was present for her love, Kelce, during a Chiefs vs. Bengals game.

Since the time the Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? The songstress has completed her globally acclaimed Eras Tour; she has been keeping herself busy. The artist was reportedly attending Travis Kelce’s game on December 21, 2024, between the Chiefs and Houston Texans.

Meanwhile, the You Belong With Me artist even visited the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. She was reportedly spending time with patients as well as their families on December 12, 2024.

The globally recognized songstress posed for pictures, also gifting patients the signed copies of her Eras Tour book.

