Travis Kelce Upgrades Kansas Mansion Security for Taylor Swift as Christmas Gift After Burglary Incident: Source

Travis Kelce got a very unique but imperative and thoughtful gift for Taylor Swift this Christmas, according to a source. The NFL star, per a Daily Mail tipster, got himself and his pop star girlfriend the gift of “safety and assurance” by getting a safety room installed in his $6 million Kansas City mansion after it was targeted by thieves earlier this year while the two of them were at his game at nearby Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce, according to myriad media reports, bore a loss of $100,000 in jewelry and $20,000 in cash following the home burglary. The two-time Super Bowl champ’s first-ever Super Bowl jersey was also reportedly stolen.

Divulging why the Kansas City Chiefs tight end felt the need to amend the security of his home, the source mentioned that he wanted himself and Swift to have a good night’s sleep when they are based at his home. “Travis has gone all out to make sure that the security system and security personnel at his home are invincible,” the source told Daily Mail. “The best gift he could get both of them is safety and assurance that they will have a good night’s sleep.”

Swift, per previous reports, is set to spend plenty of time with Kelce in Kansas City over the coming weeks as he remains busy with his NFL schedule, despite her being free following the conclusion of her record-breaking Eras Tour on December 8.

Sharing more on Kelce’s call to upgrade the security of his dwelling, the source noted that the burglary was a huge wake-up call for the duo, and they wanted to spare no expense when it comes to their safety, as the break-in appeared to be a calculated move on the intruders' part. The security lapse at Kelce’s home was on October 7, the same day the Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead while Swift watched from the stands.

After the game, the couple reportedly stayed at a hotel and have since taken measures to bolster the security of Kelce's abode. The insider confirmed Swift was not the target of the raid on Kelce’s mansion while noting that the Karma singer and her family always feel safe when they are with the footballer.

Elsewhere, Tayvis recently celebrated the conclusion of her nearly two-year-long stint on the road with an Eras Tour wrap party with all of their close friends in attendance. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes, shared snaps of the soiree on her Instagram last week, featuring the singer in a black Balmain dress, Kelce in a tuxedo emulating what he wore for his gig at her London show, and herself in a sparkly fringe dress. Mahomes’ husband matched the theme as well in a suit similar to his friend Kelce’s.

