Taylor Swift's Dad Scott Swift Not Facing Charges Over Alleged Assault On Photographer, 'No further action'

Scott Swift has just made the Eras Tour more interesting! Taylor Swift’s father has been alleged for assaulting a paparazzi in Sydney, Australia. This was when 34-year-old Swift was busy traveling with a jam-packed sold-out tour. Have the charges been dropped by Australian police? Find out.

Have the assault charges against Scott Swift been dropped?

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's Dad Scott Swift Allegedly Gets Into Scuffle With Papparazi; DEETS Inside

Yes. The police have recently confirmed that no further investigation will happen on the speculated charges about Scott Swift’s scuffle with a photographer. The reported incident is said to have happened on February 27, 2024, when the Midnights singer was doing her final gig Down Under. She was traveling to a yacht party with her 71-year-old father when the alleged incident happened.

Sources allege that Scott Swift assaulted Ben McDonald, a 51-year-old paparazzi, who claimed he was the victim of this assault. McDonald filed a complaint with the New South Wales Police Department, claiming that he was unsure whether Scott was the man to hit him. As per TMZ, Ben just wanted a formal apology from Scott to drop all the charges.

Advertisement

What is the Australian police planning to do further on the case?

However, The New South Wales Police Department has decided to close the case without an apology. As per MailOnline, their interview with the police suggests that no further action will be taken on the incident. The officials suggest that the alleged victim did not need any medical attention because McDonald spoke about “very sore chops” on the left side of his face.

To the same outlet, Ben said, "He probably decided he needed to defend his daughter, for some reason," and added, "In 23 years I have never seen anything like it. She got off the boat, she walked towards security guards who were shoving umbrellas in our faces."

The Blank Space singer’s representative told MailOnline, "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."

McDonald claims that Scott charged towards him and there are partial video proofs of it. But with no charges proved, this matter has been dropped now.

As we wait for more Eras Tour news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: What is Scott Swift's net worth? Exploring the career, and finances of Taylor Swift's father as leaked email comes under scrutiny