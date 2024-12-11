Taylor Swift’s Longtime Bassist Opens Up About Emotional Farewell To Record-Breaking Eras Tour: 'It Felt Like Graduation'

Taylor Swift’s bassist of over 15 years, Amos Heller, has shared an emotional farewell to the Eras Tour, which concluded on December 8 in Vancouver. The record-breaking tour, spanning five continents, 152 shows, and dozens of cities, marked the end of an era for the musician.

Taking to Instagram, Heller wrote a heartfelt message reflecting on his experiences. “It’s done. No more early lobby calls. No more airports. No more lugging a suitcase… No more jet lag. It’s done,” he shared.

Heller, who has been a key part of Swift’s band since her early career, offered fans a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of a touring musician. He also posted memorable photos, including one of Swift leaning back on his shoulder during the Fearless segment of the show.

In his message, Heller stated the joys and challenges of life on tour. “No more slipping into new languages, cultures, cuisines… No more snow in Tokyo, watch factories in Switzerland, museums in Sweden, bass shops in Australia, steaks in Rio, tattoos in Ireland,” he wrote. Despite the grueling schedule, Heller described walking into the stadium each night as feeling like a gladiator.

Memorable moments included visiting bass shops in Australia, getting tattoos in Ireland, and exploring a watch factory in Switzerland. These experiences, Heller noted, were part of the unique rhythm of life on the road, which he will deeply miss.

Heller thanked them for being part of the Swiftie community and working alongside Taylor Swift. “You command so much respect and admiration from everyone… Thank you for trusting me with my part of your vision. It was the ride of a lifetime,” he wrote.

He also shared a special memory of the final night, describing how he sank to his knees backstage after the last curtain call, reflecting on the journey. “It felt like graduation,” he admitted, stating how the tour had transformed him as a musician and person.

The Eras Tour became the highest-grossing concert tour in history, selling over $2 billion in tickets. According to reports, Taylor Swift gave $197 million in bonuses to her entire crew, including dancers, band members, caterers, truck drivers, and more.

