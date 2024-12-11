‘I Know Firsthand How…’: Selena Gomez Gives Sweet Speech At Academy Women’s Luncheon Cheering Up Ladies Around Her

Selena Gomez is stunning everyone around her, not only with her acting skills but also winning nominations and sharing deep and impactful words.

The Emilia Perez actress earned the Golden Globe nomination for the best-supporting actress on December 9, 2024, and carried that enthusiasm to the Academy Women’s Luncheon Presented by Chanel.

Talking to PEOPLE about her nomination, the Another Cinderella Story actress stated, "I’m overwhelmed, very, very honored, and grateful,” adding that she can’t wait to watch what happens next.

For those who do not know, the Only Murders in the Building actress has been nominated in the same category as Ariana Grande for her latest outing in the musical Wicked.

During the aforementioned luncheon, which was being held in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Selena Gomez spoke of how she has found community in recent years.

The Calm Down songstress opened her keynote speech by stating, “I know firsthand how isolating this industry will feel at times, but moments like this and rooms like this, and talking to all these amazing women just reminds me that I'm not alone, and we aren't alone.”

The actress and singer expressed herself while gesturing to many famed names present for the event, such as Grande, Amy Adams, Pamela Anderson, Rita Wilson, Gal Gadot, Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, and Olivia Wilde.

Further on the red carpet, Gomez then mentioned that she stays positive following moments of negative discourse using “humor.”

Talking to PEOPLE, she then even mentioned that although it’s her defense mechanism, for her, “it's a great distraction from all of the noise sometimes.”

Addressing other young women, the Spring Breakers actress stated that if at any event the young ones feel lonely and find her busy on her phone, just drop by for a chat

“I'll be happy” to share a few words with the young ladies, Selena Gomez mentioned.

Gomez’s recent entry, Emilia Perez, is available to stream on Netflix.

