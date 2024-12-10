Taylor Swift Gifts Eras Tour Performers and Crew $197M in Bonuses

Taylor Swift has once again demonstrated her generosity by awarding an additional $197 million in bonuses to the performers and crew who helped make her record-breaking Eras Tour a global sensation. The pop star, 34, rewarded hundreds of team members across various roles for their dedication over the nearly two-year-long tour.

From dancers and choreographers to sound technicians, caterers, and security personnel, Swift ensured that every individual who contributed to her tour’s success was recognized. The massive bonus total included $100,000 for each of the approximately 50 truck drivers responsible for transporting her equipment across the U.S., as reported in August 2023.

The Eras Tour, which began in March 2023 and concluded on December 8, 2024, spanned 149 shows across five continents, entertaining over 10 million fans. Generating more than $2 billion in ticket sales, it doubled the gross revenue of any other concert tour in history and solidified Swift’s status as a billionaire just seven months into its run.

During her final concert in Vancouver, Swift reflected on the “adventures” she experienced while touring the globe, calling the tour “the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, and challenging thing I’ve ever done.” She thanked her team and fans for their unwavering support, calling the tour the “most thrilling chapter” of her life.

Swift’s extraordinary generosity underscores her gratitude toward the team that made the Eras Tour possible. With unparalleled success and unmatched dedication to her craft and crew, Swift has cemented her legacy not only as a record-breaking artist but also as a leader who values those around her. Fans and collaborators alike are eagerly awaiting her next chapter.

