Ted Lasso Season 4: THIS Star Will Not Be Returning; Here's Why

There's definitely excitement for a potential fourth season of the hit series Ted Lasso, but with that comes a little disappointment in the return of one favorite. According to recent reports, it appears Phil Dunster, the charming yet complicated Jamie Tartt, may not be a series regular for this upcoming season. If Dunster were to make an appearance in the new season, according to Matt Belloni from Puck News, he would be doing so as a guest and would not show up regularly, which makes him the first cast member whose future on the series is considered to be uncertain.

As the buzz grows about Warner Bros. Television renewing Ted Lasso, here's a glance at who is coming back in Season 4: Returning to their roles would be Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Walton, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, and Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins. Jason Sudeikis is still in negotiations.

In an interview with Esquire last year, Dunster discussed his role as Jamie Tartt and talked about the aspects of the character he would miss the most. He said that he was a huge fan of Tartt's "total conviction of who he is" and how, despite all of the hard edges, this character had softened into a charming person. Dunster said, "I'll miss just knowing this dude intimately and all of his choices."

When the third season ended, we could see Keeley and Rebecca join hands to start a women's football league, while Ted Lasso went back home to Kansas to be with his family. Roy Kent took over as the manager of AFC Richmond. It was one of those satisfying endings that made many fans happy, yet at the same time, they were wondering what was next for some of their favorite characters.

Ted Lasso has not received a fourth-season renewal from Apple TV+, but it is very much a real possibility. In an interview with Variety, TV Group chair Channing Dungey hinted that the series finale left "a little bit of a door that could be kicked back open if need be." Dungey's comments, suggesting there was some discussion about its return, have furthered speculation toward the fact that maybe this story of Ted Lasso isn't over quite yet.

Originally developed as a trilogy, Ted Lasso was designed to have the possibility to go on past that point. Conversations on a fourth season actually took place before the third season aired, with Dungey, participating in the 2022 TCA press day, noting that the finale was written in a way that it also could stand as a series ender. She repeated the same thing in a comment made in January 2024, claiming that nothing is decided yet but the holding pattern is still on.

If the fourth season does come into being, the writers would have to find a good enough plot to bring Ted Lasso back to England because a character with such a departure in the third season would need a seriously good reason to go back to Richmond. A believable setup would seem to be that the new season takes place several years after Season 3 ends, moving Lasso back to Richmond under different sets of circumstances.

Season 4 of Ted Lasso could start in early 2025 presuming all goes to plan. Later in 2025, or in early 2026, it will be time to see a new season premiere on Apple TV+. And without the charming return of Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, this isn't possible; his call will probably decide Apple's critically acclaimed series and set it back on its endearing trajectory.

Meanwhile, fans will have to wait a while, hoping for Ted Lasso's magic to return to their screens with unwavering heart, humor, and optimism.

