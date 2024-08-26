Ted Lasso Might Come Back For a 4th Season? Here's What We Know So Far

Beloved fans of the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso might have something to look forward to. The hit show, which wrapped up its third season in 2023, is now believed to be approaching a fourth one. According to news stories from Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, and Variety, among others, the negotiations between the parties are ongoing, with many details left hanging.

This heartwarming show about a guy coaching an English soccer team that has no idea what it’s doing has touched the hearts of both viewers and critics alike. From the onset, the program’s mixture of comedy, kindness and motivational themes has been successful. Therefore, it is not surprising that some people are discussing plans for its continuation.

Contract and casting updates

Recent reports indicate that Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the show, has picked up options for several key British cast members. These include Hannah Waddingham (team owner Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent who is mean but kind) Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins). These actors are affiliated with British acting union Equity; hence, they may be ready for further work on the show in future times as well.

Nevertheless, for the American cast members, the situation is a bit more complicated. Jason Sudeikis who plays the lead role of coach Ted Lasso; Brendan Hunt, playing Coach Beard; and Juno Temple, as Keeley Jones, are all represented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Any new season needs new accords with these actors.

Co-creator’s input

Bill Lawrence, one of Ted Lasso co-creators, discussed what lies ahead for the show. The producer indicated that whether or not there is another season largely depends on Jason Sudeikis himself. Lawrence acknowledged that Sudeikis has to make significant sacrifices when he has to shoot his show in London, where he plays both the main character and author simultaneously. According to him, this means that Sudeikis must be absent for extended periods from his family, which cannot be ignored.

Lawrence also said that talk about Season 4 had begun but it was very early for such discussions. The team is currently waiting on what Sudeikis decides before they can make any definite plans, according to him.

An unsettling Sudeikis

In earlier interviews, Jason Sudeikis has shown a positive attitude regarding the possibility of additional episodes of Ted Lasso. He explained that the first three seasons were supposed to hold and reflect the hope and optimism associated with the show. According to Sudeikis, season three was intended to end main narrative but there might be more in store for them.

Jason Sudeikis said prior to the third season premiere that this current season would act as a wrap-up for an overarching story arc while paving way for future occurrences. It is possible, therefore, that even though Season 3 closed a significant chapter, it could still continue somewhere else.

Production hurdles

One of the major stumbling blocks facing another round of shooting will be logistical and personal issues related to him. Filming a show based in London requires long periods spent away from his house in America. This will determine whether or not the series will return.

What’s next?

For now, there is no official announcement of the fourth season of Ted Lasso. But it all depends on various aspects, including actor agreements and the personal decisions of Sudeikis. Further information will be shared with fans once discussions are ongoing.

Meanwhile, people continue to be enthusiastic about the idea of having another season. Whether or not Ted Lasso comes back for more episodes, its combination of comedy, sentimentality and optimism has already made a mark.

