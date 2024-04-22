Delving into their legendary rise, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story offers fans an intimate journey through the band's decades-long career.

Premiering on Hulu on Friday, April 26, this four-part docuseries features exclusive footage and interviews with band members, including Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Hugh McDonald, Tico Torres, and Phil X, promising an unmissable streaming event.

Jon Bon Jovi on why the docuseries is made

Celebrating the band's 40th anniversary, the series' release coincides with a milestone moment for Bon Jovi. Jon Bon Jovi reflected on this timing in an interview with ET, sharing his thoughts on the significance of 40 years in the music industry. He said, "It's a round number, you know? I mean, I think 40 years is worth taking a look back... 50? I think at 50, [I] sort of wonder, 'Will I make it?'"

The singer continued, "It was the 38th anniversary-ish when these thoughts came across my mind, you know, and I thought, 'Time to archive things, time to consider a documentary, time to think about what's the plan,' and this all came together."

What will the docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story be about?

Through personal videos, early demos, original lyrics, and previously unseen photographs, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story offers viewers a glimpse into the band's evolution from performing at small Jersey Shore clubs to gracing the biggest stages worldwide.

The series explores the highs and lows, successes and disappointments, and moments of tension that have shaped Bon Jovi's journey.

Directed by Gotham Chopra and executive produced by ROS, the series also features the creative input of Alex Trudeau Viriato, who played a significant role in shaping the narrative.

Bon Jovi's participation in the documentary comes at a time when he has been candid about his recovery from vocal cord surgery, raising questions about his ability to tour again following the atrophy of one of his vocal cords.

Where to stream Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story?

For fans eager to catch the series, all four episodes of Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu starting April 26, 2024. To watch, viewers can access the series through a Hulu subscription, with plans starting at $7.99 per month.

Additionally, subscribers who have the Disney Bundle or Disney+ integration with Hulu can enjoy the series on Disney+, expanding access for international viewers beyond Hulu's reach.

Jon Bon Jovi is set to mentor contestants on American Idol

In other news, Jon Bon Jovi is stepping in as a mentor for the top three contestants on the upcoming Season 22 finale of American Idol. The final winner will be revealed on Sunday, May 19. Bon Jovi's role as a mentor was announced during a recent episode of the show.

