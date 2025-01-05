‘Thanks For Being My Tech Guru’: Matthew McConaughey And Camila Celebrate Daughter Vida’s 15th Birthday With Heartfelt Post

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila McConaughey, shared an adorable picture of their daughter on their social media platforms to wish her on her 15th birthday. The actor put up a picture of his daughter on Instagram, where Vida is seen playing in the dirt as a kid.

Alongside, the Interstellar star wrote an adorable caption. He thanked his teen girl for being her dad's tech guru and being savvy. As for the caption, the actor penned, "Vida. 15 years. Thanks for being my tech guru, so savvy, and for loving to grow things." Ending the wish, the actor signed in as "Love, Papai," a Portuguese word for dad, as his wife is Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Vida's mother, Camila, shared a carousel post capturing various moments of the 15-year-old. In one photo, Vida can be seen caressing a chameleon. In another picture, she plays with a horse on the farm. The mother of three concluded her picture series by sharing a selfie with the birthday girl.

In the caption, she wrote, "Yesterday this force of a girl turned 15! May you never forget that the first person to love is YOU. Your name says it all. Vida!" The Brazilian native further added, "We love you so much words can not express!"

ALSO READ: How Matthew McConaughey Feels About Leaving Hollywood For Texas? Actor Shares The ‘Push And Pull’ Of His Country Lifestyle

In addition to the parents, Vida’s elder brother, Levi, extended his wishes by sharing a picture of himself with his sister from the Halloween celebrations. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Happy Birthday, sis. Love you.”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star and his wife have kept their children away from the spotlight but would often share glimpses of the three siblings on their social media platforms.

Advertisement

In his recent interview with People Magazine, McConaughey opened up about being a father to three children and revealed that the experience helped him become a better actor.

In a conversation with the media portal, The Wedding Planner star shared, "Having children, I know, has made me a better artist and has made me a better actor because kids see things for the first time all the time. Their questions are innocent.”

He further stated, "I cannot tell them what the show's really about; it's not age-appropriate. So I have to go into a parable for them. I had to become a better storyteller to tell my kids about a good guy, a bad guy, and a monster."

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila welcomed their daughter, Vida in 2010.

ALSO READ: Matthew McConaughey Details His Childhood Struggles; Says, ‘My Dad Was Trying To...’