Matthew McConaughey Details His Childhood Struggles; Says, ‘My Dad Was Trying To...’

Matthew McConaughney detailed his childhood struggles while in a conversation with Nick Kyrgios on his podcast. The actor recalled living in a small town and his father almost going bankrupt.

The Oscar-winning actor revealed that he and his family had to move out of Uvalde, where he was born, because the population was increasing by the day. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor shared that he visited his home in Texas in 2014, after he had built a career in Hollywood.

The actor revealed on the podcast episode, “I was born in a little small town, Uvalde. We left in 1979 because it was kinda getting too big. It was 12,000 people, and a Wendy’s burger moved into town.”

As the Hollywood star moved to Texas in 2014, he learned that his father had relocated to the town of Longview in order to make money, but instead, the family suffered from financial uncertainty.

Further in the conversation with the podcast host, the actor shared, “We were middle class. We got by, I think, it was tough. My dad was trying to keep from going bankrupt at times.”

He further added, "But he went from truck driver to running a gas station to being a pipe salesman, and we started to roll a little bit. As he said, he started to ‘hit licks’ in the '80s, and we started to roll.”

The Wedding Planner star said that while the father struggled with the finances, his mother, too, was a teacher in school and believed in strictness.

He went on to say, “My mom was the school teacher who would actually come home and go, ‘check it out, here’s the answers to the test.’ She’d be like, ‘this is a stupid curriculum; don't even read it.’”

McConaughey further stated, “My mom and dad were rebellious in that way. They were real good trouble, man. They were outlaws. We were a resilient family.”

Despite the struggles and challenges, the actor went on to build well for himself in the industry and continues to entertain the audience with his talent onscreen.

