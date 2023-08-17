‘That was really uncool': When Jennifer Aniston bashed Angelina Jolie for revealing intimate details about falling in love with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston had no trouble voicing her displeasure with Angelina Jolie's public display of her relationship with Brad Pitt, labeling it ‘uncool’. Aniston and Pitt, were a well-known Hollywood couple, who got divorced in 2005, with many speculating as to why. Aniston and Pitt declared in a statement to the press that their divorce had nothing to do with the countless allegations swirling about them.

Meanwhile, Pitt and Jolie began dating after the OUATIH actor and Aniston split up. They first denied anything happened between them while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, since Pitt was married at the time. However, in 2006, Jolie gave a candid interview to Vogue, implying that the two were more than just pals while filming. Both she and Pitt later confirmed this. Although, Jennifer Aniston had something to say about Angelina Jolie's bravado.

Jennifer Aniston had a response for Angelina Jolie’s statement about Brad Pitt

The Break-Up star hasn't said much about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's marriage. However, when the Girl, Interrupted star had revealed some fresh details about falling for her co-star while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in a candid interview with Vogue, Aniston responded.

During a 2008 Vogue interview in which the Friends actor discussed her personal life, the reporter inquired about Angelina Jolie. Aniston had no trouble voicing some of her feelings about the lady who appeared to have captured Pitt's heart even while he was still married to the Murder Mystery star.

She was taken aback by Jolie's decision to recount a detailed timeline of exactly how her relationship developed on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, while Aniston was still married to and living with Pitt.

The Friends star revealed, "There was stuff printed there that was clearly from a time when I was completely unaware of what was going on. I felt it was inappropriate to reveal those specifics." Aniston, who was bothered by certain statements, said:

"That thing about how she couldn't wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool.” Jennifer Aniston

While filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie pretended to be just friends, but they later exposed the truth. They met while filming and fell in love when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. Following this disclosure, Jolie faced significant hostility.

Angelina Jolie spoke about her relationship with Brad Pitt in an interview

According to People, Jolie told Vogue about how she and Pitt fell in love while filming scenes that brought them closer together. Angelina had said, "We were brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we discovered this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just happened."

Jolie raved about working with Pitt and shared, "I think it was after a few months that I realized, God, I can't wait to get to work. Whether it was shooting a scene, arguing about a scene, gun practice, or dance class or doing stunts, anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy and real teamwork in it. We just became a couple.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finally married, then divorced, are currently making headlines once more with their legal fights. Pitt continues to remain friends with Aniston.

