'Biggest mistake': When Brad Pitt regretted leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie and realized he 'loves' her

Brad Pitt once realized that he had made the biggest mistake of his life by leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie. While we haven't seen Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt as a couple in over 15 years, their romance is one for the ages. Despite only being together for seven years (and married for five!), the couple's A-list affair did not end with their divorce in 2005.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Net Worth 2023: Salary, Hollywood hits, real estate, personal life & more

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt met in 1994, but they didn't start dating until 1998. Jennifer accepted Brad's proposal in 1999, and they married the following year. In early 2005, the couple announced their divorce after five years of marriage. Brad then married actress Angelina Jolie, while Jennifer married Justin Theroux. They both divorced their respective spouses and have remained close friends ever since.

When Brad Pitt regretted leaving Jennifer Anniston

Brad Pitt once stated that he regretted dumping Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie. The couple married in May 2000 but divorced in 2005 when reports about the actor cheating on Jennifer Aniston arose.

According to a report by InTouch Weekly in 2018, two years after his divorce from Jolie, the actor believed abandoning Jennifer Aniston was the biggest mistake of his life. Angelina Jolie was also recently discovered to be the one who exposed her romance with the actor back in 2005, which led to his divorce.

Advertisement

An insider revealed to InTouchWeekly in 2018 that, "Pitt became in touch with his emotions and his true self like never before and recognized that leaving Jen for Angelina was one of the biggest mistakes of his life. And, while he isn't in love with Jen, he realized how much he loves her. Brad keeps telling his friends that he's seeing things more clearly."

Brad Pitt once revealed that Jennifer Aniston had become dull

Brad Pitt once stated that his marriage to Jennifer Aniston had become boring. In an interview with Parade magazine in 2011, the actor described his time with his ex-wife. He said, "I wasn't leading an interesting life. My marriage, I believe, had something to do with it. I was pretending the marriage was something it wasn't."

He also stated that his marriage to Angelina Jolie satisfied him. Later, after receiving significant criticism from fans, he explained what he meant. "Jen (Jennifer) is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is a very vital relationship to me."

However, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt allegedly tried to 'silence' Angelina Jolie about 'child abuse'; Details inside