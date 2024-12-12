‘That’s A Crime’: Jay-Z’s Legal Team Requests For Jane Doe Rape Cases Against Him & Sean Diddy Combs To Be Dismissed

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of rape and sexual assault

Jay-Z and Sean Diddy Combs were accused of rape by a then 13-year-old plaintiff in 2000 during one of the latter’s infamous parties after the MTV Video Music Awards that year. Since Diddy is incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution, the Jane Doe case was reopened.

This action prompted Jay Z’s legal team to take action against the plaintiff. The singer’s lawyer Alex Spiro has allegedly requested the case to either be dismissed or for Jane Doe to reveal her real name and for the anonymous Celebrity B mentioned in the complaint file to be unmasked.

That was not all, Spiro also went as far as accusing the plaintiff’s lawyer Tony Buzbee of unethically handling sensitive cases like that of Doe. Spiro has sent a declaration from colleague Mari Henderson to Judge Analisa Torres claiming the opposite side’s legal team is nothing but Ambulance chasers.

“After detailing her experiences to an attorney at Mr. Buzbee’s firm, he pressed for a connection to Mr. Combs, asking ‘at what point did you meet Diddy,’ even though she made clear that her case was unrelated to Mr. Combs,” Henderson’s statement said.

The statement threw attorney Buzbee — who’s known for representing dozens of anonymous alleged victims of sexual abuse by Diddy — under the bus alleging that he tried to “coach” the plaintiff affirming that someone allegedly “held her down and put drugs in her mouth when that was not her experience. She felt forced to lie.”

Jay Z shared a handwritten statement after the case was reopened. “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!” he said.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.