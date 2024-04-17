How To Watch Dune: Part Two Online? Exploring Streaming Details As Timothee Chalamet-Zendaya Starrer Hits OTT Platforms

The recently released hit film Dune: Part Two starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in their lead roles was released on Amazon Prime Video and other various OTT platforms on April 16, Tuesday.

The movie Dune: Part Two is the sequel to the first part of the franchise released in 2021. The first part too featured Chalamet and Zendaya in key roles. In the second part of the Dune franchise, the actors reprise in their respective roles as Paul Ateides (Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya). Read on as we explore streaming details and how to watch Dune: Part Two online.

How To Watch Dune: Part Two Online

If you want to watch Dune: Part Two Online, Amazon Prime Video provides up to 30 days to start watching the movie, and 48 hours to finish streaming the film. Therefore, audiences can stream Prime Video on their smart TV, computer, or phone through the app, via subscription.

As reported by Billboard, Dune: Part Two is one of Prime Video's in-theater movie rentals, but Prime Video members will also have free access to plenty of exclusive series, movies, and sporting events. Prime Video is absolutely free for Prime members. If you are a non-subscriber, users can join with a 30-day free trial to give it a test run.

Moreover, the sci-fi film is also available on other streaming platforms: Apple TV, YouTube TV, and Google Play.

Everything to know about Dune: Part Two

The sequel of Dune: Part One stars Timothée Chalomet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, David Bautista, Florence Pugh, Stellan Skarsgard, Lea Seydoux, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Timothee Chalamet talks about his sequel film Dune: Part Two

During a Daily Actor interview last month, Timothee Chalamet talked about the second installment of the film Dune.

He said, “It was a dream to return to the world of Dune. I have never gotten a return to a project before uh so, this was not only returning to castmates that had a beautiful working experience with the first time was also getting to see characters, expand like Cahni getting to work with new uh super talented actors like Austin Butter, Florence Pugh.”

“I had done a film with before so this was a this was an absolute dream come true,” the actor added. He further said that his friendship with the film’s cast has grown after filming the first and second sequels of the Dune Franchise.

Timothee Chalamet is a versatile actor known for his phenomenal roles in the Dune franchise, Call Me By Your Name, A Rainy Day in New York, and many others.

