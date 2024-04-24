Why Did Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors Go Viral Online? Speculation Explored Amid Relationship With Timothee Chalamet

The Kardashians and the Jenners always make headlines for all the right and wrong reasons. The Kardashians stars have established a legacy of their own with their reality show and with their respective soaring careers.

Kylie Jenner, 26 is no stranger to the rumors about her that make rounds on the internet. This time the speculation is that Kylie is pregnant with Timothee Chalamet’s baby, and the rumor is going viral online. The pair made their relationship public in 2023. Let's see if the rumors are true or not.

Why do people think Kylie Jenner is pregnant?

Kylie’s alleged pregnancy first became the talk of the internet when the comedian, Daniel Tosh made a statement on his Tosh Show podcast about the reality star. As per VT, he alleged that he heard about her pregnancy from a grocery store worker in Malibu.

According to him, the worker witnesses the filming of the upcoming season of The Kardashians in the store. He added, “This was the scene that apparently happened: Kylie reveals that she’s pregnant again with Timothée’s kid. What a bombshell."

Apart from this speculation, the internet once again started to talk about her rumored pregnancy, when the Kardashian-Jenner family attended the funeral of Karen Houghton. Many people started to believe this rumor is true.

When the family posed for the photo together, people were quick to notice Kylie Jenner in casual clothing that consisted of an oversized hoodie and no makeup look which is rather unusual. She stood out as her sisters and her mother looked rather more glamorous than her.

People on Reddit could not help but speculate that Kylie is seemingly pregnant with Timothee Chalamet’s baby. A Reddit user questioned, “WHY is Kylie dressed for the gym when everyone else is going to a funeral????" another user said, “She’s pregnant again and hiding it.”

Sources dispel this rumor

This rumor is seemingly not true. As per TMZ, the production sources revealed that no filming for the upcoming season of The Kardashian had taken place at a grocery store.

As per the outlet, the sources revealed that Kylie is pregnant with Timothee’s baby is a false rumor and the reality show star is not expecting at the moment. The outlet also revealed that the people familiar with the situation feel that Tosh spread this rumor for clout.

The outlet also mentioned that Kylie was seen having her new alcoholic seltzer Sprinter in late March. So this seemingly points out that the reality star is not pregnant.

