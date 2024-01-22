Top 5 Moments Of Jacob Elordi's Hosting Debut At The SNL Featuring Lip Reading, Mock Ads, And More

Jacob Elordi is having a great moment at the time in pop-culture thanks in part to his great turns in two of the most well-regarded films from 2023, Priscilla and Saltburn. The young actor is carrying that momentum forward with an iconic debut on SNL. The Euphoria actor hosted the show for the first time on January 20th which is also the inagural episode of the comedy show in this year.

Here are the 5 best moments from Jacob Elordi's debut episode of Saturday Night Live!

Top 5 moments from Jacob Elordi's SNL episode

1. The Alaska Airlines mock advertisement

Keeping up with the SNL tradition of satirizing recent events, the latest episode of the show featured a mock advertisement that referred to the recent accident that took place on an Alaska airline plane, where a door plug blew off mid flight putting the lives of many in danger.

In the mock ad that featured the episode host Jacob Elordi as an employee of the Alaska airlines. In the mock ad, the employees of the airlines are seen to be making light of the whole incident, claiming that the passengers "didn't die and got a cool story" out of the whole thing.

The ad also featured a cast member from the show, playing one of the passengers who claims to be "the coolest person in office" now after they survived the now famous incident.

2. Jacob Elordi shows off his lip-reading skills in a hilarious skit

The hilarious episode featured another skit that satirized a recent pop-culture moment. The moment here refers to the whole lip-reading fiasco involving Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift which was endlessly pored over on the internet.

In the SNL skit, Jacob Elordi is seen lip reading a clip of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in which the couple are talking about something. In the skit, Elordi interprets Kelce as saying, "it’s crazy we both work at football stadiums.”

3. Jacob Elordi and SNL cast member Chloe Fineman pretend to make out

In another skit, SNL cast member Chloe Fineman plays a bachelorette in a reality tv dating show made for the purposes of the show, "Crown Your Short King". Though, before Fineman can choose someone below the height of 5ft 8in, Jacob Elordi makes a surprising last minute entry and instantly wins the bachelorette's heart. The two are seen to be making out in the last scene of the skit.

4. Jacob Elordi and Rachel McAdams act in a skit together

One of the highlights from the show was seeing Jacob Elordi act in a skit with Rachel McAdams. In the skit, Elordi plays a famous actor who is present at an acting class to give some tips to the aspiring actors in that class. Rachel McAdams plays one of the aspiring actors who looks like a famous actress. Their banter and misunderstanding makes for some funny scenes in the skit.

5. Jacob Elordi has a special guest at his wedding

In one skit, Jacob Elordi plays a groom on his wedding day. The happy occasion is interrupted by a former Hinge date of his bride, which makes for a hilarious exchange. In the end, Elordi and the former Hinge date bond over shared interests and run off together.

