'That's Who I Am': Selena Gomez Shuts Down Haters Who Criticized Her For Revealing She Can’t Carry Kids

Selena Gomez is here to tell the world that vulnerability is powerful! The Only Murders in the Building star, 32, is being praised for comments she made at a recent Women in Film dinner, a clip of which has gone viral on the internet.

“I truly believe there is power in being vulnerable and telling everyone you need help, everyone you want help. That is not shameful,” the actor and singer, who recently shared sensitive details concerning her personal life, said in the widely circulating X/Twitter clip.

“I shared that I can't carry a child. Yeah, I shared I have bipolar,” she continued, sitting next to her 11-year-old sister, Gracie. “F*** off! That’s what my life is. That’s who I am. Screw anyone who tells you you’re a victim. You’re a survivor in my book,” Gomez added.

The Disney alum opened up about her health complications involving pregnancy in a cover story interview for Vanity Fair, admitting for the first time that her medical history prevents her from giving birth because it could endanger both her life and the baby. The Wizards of Waverly Place star was diagnosed with lupus in 2010, which led to her having a kidney transplant in 2017. Gomez also shared her bipolar diagnosis with the outlet, revealing she constantly needs to be on two very potent medicines that are harmful to a fetus’s development.

The realization of not being able to become a mother on her own was a reality that Selena “had to grieve for a while,” but she told the publication she is still optimistic about becoming a mother via other means, including adoption and surrogacy. Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Who Says hitmaker described both options as a “blessing” and “huge possibilities” for her.

Gomez has been dating music producer Benny Blanco since 2023. The two went public with their relationship, sharing loved-up pictures of themselves on Instagram last December.

In 2024, Blanco appeared on The Howard Stern Show and admitted he’s always wanted to be a father, and that’s his next goal after marrying Gomez.

In her Vanity Fair interview, the singer described her curly-haired beau as a profound source of light in her life, noting that he is her best friend and that she loves sharing everything with him.

On the work front, Gomez is currently starring in season 4 of OMITB. The Hulu show has also already been renewed for season 5. Emilia Perez is another one of Sel’s projects that is keeping her busy these days.

