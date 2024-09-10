Who Does Selena Gomez Play in Emilia Perez? Find Out As Singer Opens Up About Her Role in First Spanish Film

Selena Gomez is a multitalented woman who has proven it yet again! The singer and actress is all set to appear in her first Spanish-language film, Emilia Pérez.

During a Q&A following its Toronto Film Festival screening on September 9, 2024, Gomez revealed why the film remains special to her. "It was actually really interesting because I ultimately ended up getting to develop a character who is very similar to myself," said Gomez.

She plays the role of Jessi Del Monte, the wife of drug cartel leader Emilia Pérez (Karla Sofía Gascón), who tries to fake her death. Furthermore, she also said she believes that many Latin Americans share certain similarities with the character and she's grateful to be able to portray the Latin American women, with whom she resonates in real life.

Gomez further stated that she was very nervous when she decided to do the film, as she had never acted in Spanish before. Moreover, this film seems to be a double treat for her Spanish-speaking fans, as Gomez has also sung in this film.

Gomez broke down in tears at its premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May, where the film received a minutes-long standing ovation. It went on to win the Jury Prize, and its female ensemble won the Best Actress award, as reported by Variety and Deadline.

Gomez also took to Instagram and posted an emotional note after her win. Apart from Selena in the lead role, the film also includes Zoe Saldaña in its cast, who plays a lawyer named Rita.

Directed by Jacques Audiard, the film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux through his company Why Not Productions. In addition, the film is also based on Audiard's opera libretto of the same name, which was loosely adapted from Boris Razon's 2018 novel Écoute.

The film is set to receive a limited theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on November 1, before it releases on streaming giant Netflix on November 13, 2024.

The film serves as a mix of everything: a drama, a musical, an action flick, and a comedy while keeping the main intent of the story intact.

As per Variety, it would be the streamer’s biggest Oscar contender this year. With its mettle proven at Cannes,

