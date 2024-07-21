The Beast Within: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything We Know About Kit Harrington's New Movie

Iconic series Game of Thrones’s actor Kit Harington returns in The Beast Within, a horror movie about werewolves. This film stands out by exploring the life of a loving family with secrets to unravel. Formerly titled What Remains of Us, The Beast Within features a talented cast and a gripping premise, making it a must-see horror movie for 2024.

Alexander J. Farrell's The Beast Within: A Family's Dark Secret Unfolds

Directed by Alexander J. Farrell, The Beast Within follows a secluded family in the woods. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that the father harbors a dangerous secret, putting many lives at risk, including his own family. During a nightly trek, the young daughter soon discovers the family's dark truth. Watch the official trailer for a glimpse of the plot!

The Beast Within has a captivating plot and a talented cast led by Kit Harington. Known for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, Harington has also starred in Eternals, Modern Love, Blood for Dust, and The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.

Joining Harington in The Beast Within are Ashleigh Cummings (from Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and Citadel), Caoilinn Springall from The Midnight Sky and Stopmotion, and James Cosmo from My Sailor My Love and We Still Kill the Old Way.

Advertisement

The Beast Within hits theaters on July 26, 2024, after title confusion

The Beast Within is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024. The film's working title caused some confusion before the official title was announced.

Interestingly, Farrell’s film shares its title with Edward Levy’s 1978 novel, which Philippe Mora adapted into a film in 1suman121982. While the plot might seem similar, it’s not confirmed whether the new film relates to the previous works. Although the logline was not released, the trailer gives fans a good idea of what to expect.

The Beast Within has been one of the most eagerly awaited horror films of 2024, and Kit Harington's role as a ruthless werewolf is much awaited. All the fans are advised to mark calendars to see Alexander J. Farrell’s direction again!

ALSO READ: The Beast Within Trailer: Kit Harington Transforms Into Man-Wolf For Upcoming Monster Movie; WATCH