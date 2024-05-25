The Blue Angels: Where Are The Pilots And Ground Crew From Glen Powell's Documentary Now? Ending Explored

The Blue Angels movie landed on Prime Video today, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Produced by Glen Powell and J.J. Abrams, this film uses advanced technology to put viewers right in the cockpit with the famous Blue Angels, known for their thrilling aerial displays.

Are the Pilots still part of The Blue Angels after two years?

The movie isn't just about the high-flying stunts. It also follows the pilots and ground crew of the 2022 Blue Angels as they train, travel across the country, and perform for cheering crowds. You'll meet people like Captain Brian Boss Kesselring and Amanda Lee, the first woman to fly with the Blue Angels.

If you watch until the end, you'll learn what happened to the pilots after 2022. However, it's now 2024, and the Blue Angels lineup has changed.

For example, Major Frank Chomps Zastoupil moved to North Carolina, Lieutenant Commander Cary Chewy Rickoff became a flight instructor in Pensacola, and Captain Brian Boss Kesselring is now in Japan.

The movie also updates us on other pilots. Lieutenant Commander Chris Cheese Kapuschansky got married and expected his first child but left the team after 2023. Similarly, Lieutenant Commander Scott Jamammy Goossens moved up to Blue Angel #4 in 2023 but is no longer with the squad.

Lieutenant Commander Julius Whiskers Bratton became the Lead Solo in 2023 but has since been replaced by Lieutenant Commander Griffin Stangel. Commander Thomas Zimmerman, featured in the movie, joined the team as Blue Angel #6 this year.

As of 2024, Commander Alexander Boss Armatas and Lieutenant Commander Amanda Lee are still flying with the Blue Angels. Armatas is still the team leader, and Lee has moved to the #4 position.

How to see Blue Angles perform live?

If you want to see the Blue Angels live, several performances are lined up. They'll be flying over Annapolis, Maryland, on May 24 and at the Bethpage Air Show in New York on May 25-26.

Throughout June, they'll be performing in Indiana, Missouri, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Michigan. The Blue Angels will continue to perform across the U.S. until November 2. For more details, check their official show schedule page.

