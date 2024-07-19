The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Hope Steal Finn from Steffy?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, airing Friday, July 19, tensions flare as Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) clash over family boundaries and romantic interests. Meanwhile, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) face off over Sheila Sharpe (Kimberlin Brown).

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

The episode kicks off with Steffy confronting Hope about overstepping her boundaries. Steffy is adamant about protecting her family, especially now that Finn is setting firm boundaries with his birth mother, Sheila. Steffy warns Hope to stay out of their affairs, particularly regarding Sheila, as she believes Hope has been too lenient with her.

Adding to the tension, Steffy and Hope also spar over the future of Hope’s fashion line, Hope for the Future. Despite Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) giving Hope more time to improve her numbers, Steffy remains skeptical about the line's viability, further straining their relationship.

In a twist, Hope finds herself alone with Finn, sparking a flirty encounter. Hope’s attraction to Finn intensifies, leading to an awkward moment when Finn catches her alone with dresses from her line. This could either be a daydream or a real interaction, but it leaves Hope fantasizing about a future with Finn, believing she would be a better match for him than Steffy.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Finn confronts Liam, who is concerned about Sheila’s potential threat to their families. Despite his past compassion for Sheila, Finn reassures Liam that he will do whatever it takes to protect Steffy and their children, Kelly and Hayes. Finn stands firm, reminding Liam that he is Steffy’s husband and the primary protector of their family.

As the drama unfolds in Los Angeles, viewers can expect escalating conflicts and romantic entanglements. From Hope’s growing crush on Finn to Liam and Finn’s tense showdown over Sheila, The Bold and the Beautiful promises more twists and turns. Stay tuned to see how these relationships evolve and whether Steffy and Finn’s marriage can withstand the challenges ahead.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Liam seek forgiveness from Hope after Steffy's guidance?