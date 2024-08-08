The Bold and the Beautiful Viewers Divided Over Rebecca Budig Casted As Taylor Hayes

The Bold and the Beautiful has introduced its third actor for the role of Taylor Hayes, with veteran actress Rebecca Budig joining the cast on Tuesday, August 6, as reported by People. Budig, known for her roles as Michelle Bauer on Guiding Light, Hayden Barnes on General Hospital, and Greenlee Smythe on All My Children, replaces Krista Allen.

Although Budig’s extensive experience seems ideal for the role, originally played by Hunter Tylo in 1990, fans have noted that she appears younger than her on-screen children, Steffy and Thomas Forrester. This age contrast has sparked debate among viewers since the casting announcement.

Some fans feel that Budig’s casting may affect the credibility of her romance with Thorsten Kaye’s Ridge and her dynamic with Katherine Kelly Lang’s Brooke. There are also comparisons to her previous work on All My Children, which some believe could impact her role on The Bold and the Beautiful.

However, many fans are open to giving Budig a chance. Supporters are eager to see her in the role and are excited about the potential for renewed chemistry with Kaye, hoping to revisit the show with her new portrayal of Taylor Hayes.

Meanwhile, Budig decided to lead with an optimistic approach, hoping the viewers would open their minds to a new actor as the fan-favorite character. Speaking of her character’s profession, Budig explained that she has “been around enough mental health care professionals... just to get a sense of what they’re like,” per the source. The actor also shared that she had thought of going back to studying psychology before her casting owing to her fascination with the subject.

B&B’s Krista Allen starred as Dr. Taylor Hayes for the past two years before she was let go in October 2023. During the Daytime Emmy Awards last year, the actress opened up about her thoughts on the abrupt exit from the sudser and said she was clueless about the entire scenario, per People.

Allen revealed that her contract was not renewed and later she received a call from the producers informing her they were not going to recast her for a third season while blatantly thanking her for her contributions. “The craziest thing is that right before I got dropped, I did the cast photo shoot,” the Days of Our Lives veteran told Deadline.

Unfortunately, Krista Allen had earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for her second year in B&B and her last episode aired on November 8, 2023.

