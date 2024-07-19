The Boys Season 4 Episode 8: What Will Happen To Ashley Now? EXPLAINED

In the latest episode of The Boys season 4, things take a shocking turn for Ashley Barrett. As the season edges toward its explosive finale, Homelander’s plan to tighten his grip on America becomes clearer and more terrifying. Amid this chaos, a crucial character finds herself in a precarious situation.

Yes, we are talking about Ashley Barrett who suddenly becomes a focal point of the story. As the episode unfolds, we see Ashley making a desperate move that could change everything. Let’s break down what happened to Ashley and what we might expect next.

Ashley’s desperate move

In episode 8, things take a dramatic turn when Ashley Barrett decides to take matters into her own hands. She faces a life-threatening situation. Homelander, now fully committed to consolidating his powers, orders The Seven to hunt down everyone who might reveal his secrets.

Homelander sees Ashley as a potential threat because she has insider knowledge and could undermine his plans. Ashley, who is on the dangerous list, realizes she has to act quickly to protect herself.

ALSO READ: The Boys' Most Controversial Scene From The Comics; Explained

The transformation begins

To save herself, Ashley makes a surprising choice. She injects herself with Compound V. Compound V is a powerful substance that can give ordinary people superpowers. This move is shocking and risky. As soon as she injects the serum, Ashley undergoes a painful transformation. Her hair falls out, and her skeletal structure changes.

Advertisement

Well, this transformation raises numerous questions: What exactly is happening to Ashley? What kind of supe will she become? What does this mean for her future in the series? Even though we don’t see all her powers in this episode, taking Compound V will clearly have major effects.

Is Ashley dead or alive?

By the end of the episode, Ashley is still alive. Although we see her go through a dramatic change, there’s no sign that she has died. However, this survival hints at a new chapter for her character. She now possesses powers that could play a major role in the next season. She could be a key player in upcoming events, especially since her newfound powers.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4 Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Watch and More

What to expect in season 5?

With Ashley’s big transformation, she’s likely to play a major role in Season 5. Fans can speculate that she might team up with Butcher, who also has new powers. Together, they can create a plan to take down Homelander and the rest of the supes. Ashley’s new powers could make her a valuable ally or a tough opponent. Also, a lot depends on how her character develops.

Advertisement

The mid-credits scene of Season 4 gives us a glimpse of what’s to come. We see Soldier Boy, previously thought to be dead. He was in a cryogenic chamber. This hints at potential future conflicts and alliances, especially if Soldier Boy plays a role in the next season.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4: What Is This Season's Next Death? Find Out

Final takeaway

Season 4 of The Boys has been packed with surprises and shocking events. The finale wraps up major storylines, showing the fall of key characters, new alliances forming, and unexpected twists that set up more drama for the future.

We still don’t know what will happen to Ashley. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, leaving us wondering if she will survive her transformation and what comes next for her. Stay tuned with PINKVILLA for further updates on Ashley’s fate and all about your favourite series The Boys.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4 Premiere Ending Explained: What Was Happening Inside Billy Butcher's Head?