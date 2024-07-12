The Boys Season 4: What Is This Season's Next Death? Find Out

The hit series The Boys has been a rollercoaster ride of thrilling action, dark humor, and unexpected twists. The show’s fourth season has brought even more excitement, starting with a bang. It features some of the most gruesome and jaw-dropping moments yet. Though this season has already delivered some brutal deaths, fans are concerned about one member’s life.

Yes, we are talking about A-Train, a member of the Seven. As fans continue to watch the chaos unfold, they are left wondering about the fate of their favorite characters. So, let’s dive more into the details about who might die next in the season.

A-Train’s journey so far

A-Train, played by Jessie T. Usher, has always been a complex character in The Boys. Unlike some of his peers in The Seven, A-Train has shown more moral side. He follows orders from Vought and Homelander, but it’s clear he doesn’t always agree with them. This inner conflict sets him apart from other Supes who blindly follow their orders.

A-Train knows that what he’s doing is wrong, but he often feels trapped by his circumstances. In Season 4, A-Train confronts Blue Hawk about his racist actions, leading to a tragic incident. That incident left A-Train’s brother, Nate paralyzed. And, after this event, there was a rift between him and his family.

Why do fans believe A-Train might die?

Despite multiple opportunities to stand against Homelander, fear often held A-Train back. However, the current season presents a new A-Train, one who is very frustrated and all set to take a stand. He starts feeding information to The Boys and saves Hughie’s life. He even helps procure Compound V for Hughie’s dying father.

A-Train even admits to Ashely (Colby Minifie) that he’s the leak. These acts of bravery hint that A-Train is ready to face the consequences. A particularly poignant moment occurs when A-Train rescues a severely injured Mother’s Milk (Lax Alonso) from an event. He rushes him to the hospital. A young boy sees A-Train and is awestruck by witnessing a real-life superhero. A-Train’s genuine smile at this moment shows that he is proud of doing something good finally.

Will A-Train survive?

As the season progresses, A-Train’s betrayal is exposed, and he knows it’s only a matter of time before Homelander learns of his actions. A-Train visits Ashley and pleading her to escape with him. But Ashley refuses, saying that she has responsibilities that she can’t abandon. However, she reminds him to remove his tracking chip, offering him a slim chance of survival.

Removing his tracking device could make it difficult for Vought to find him and his super speed can help him in evading. However, given Homelander’s relentless nature, it’s uncertain how long A-Train can stay hidden. Even though characters like Queen Maeve have managed to escape, A-Train’s situation is more precarious. The situation is more complicated due to Homelander’s knowledge of his whereabouts.

The impending showdown

In the second-to-last episode, The Insider, A-Train takes a risky step by betraying his fellow Supes. Black Noir and The Deep are likely to tell Homelander about his actions, making A-Train’s future uncertain. Despite the uncertainty, A-Train’s recent actions have shown he is no longer the fearful supe he once was.

If he does meet his end, he will die knowing he stood up for what he believed in. Stream the last episodes of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video. And, stay tuned to see if A-Train can escape his fate or if his journey will come to a tragic end.

