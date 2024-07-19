The Boys Season 4 Episode 8 Recap With Spoilers: Here's Everything You Wanna Know

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the show The Boys

The Boys has always been known for its intense action, dark humor, and biting satire. Fans have seen a lot of twists and turns, with many wondering if the show has lost its way. However, with the final episode ramping up the tension to a whole new level, it’s clear that the series still knows how to deliver a dramatic punch.

In the Season 4 finale, titled Assassination Run, several characters face life-changing decisions, and the future of the country hangs in the balance. Despite some criticism, this episode sets the stage for a dramatic conclusion. Let’s dive into the key moments and shocking revelations from Episode 8 of The Boys Season 4.

A chaotic start

The episode begins on January 6, with electoral votes being counted as Dakota Bob Singer is set to become president. Chaos erupts as The Boys attempt to protect him from a shapeshifter assassin, who was introduced in the previous episode and is now wreaking havoc by impersonating Annie.

In a dramatic twist, the shapeshifter proposes to Hughie with a fabricated story about her great-grandfather, prompting Hughie to respond with his mother’s ring. Meanwhile, The Boys have been working undercover with Singer to plan the assassination of Neuman. They know that if Neuman takes office, Homelander (Antony Starr) will implement his dark plans, including imprisoning those who oppose him and members of the Starlighter movement in internment camps across the country.

Annie’s struggle and Hughie’s realization

During the recharge, the shapeshifter taunts the real Annie by playing with her memories, creating both an entertaining and pivotal moment for Annie’s character. Despite these distractions, Hughie begins to notice inconsistencies and realizes the truth when the shapeshifter uses a familiar phrase.

In a dramatic showdown, the shapeshifter kills Secret Service agents and injures Kimiko. The real Annie eventually arrives and saves the day, delivering a powerful line: “I don’t know if I’m a hero. I don’t know who the f*ck I am. But I do know that I’m the b*tch beating your ass.” This marks a pivotal moment in the episode.

Neuman’s true allegiance

Victoria Neuman’s Supe identity is exposed live on air by Homelander, who declares that she will be his puppet president, threatening her daughter’s life if she resists. With her daughter’s safety at stake, Neuman is forced to reconsider her alliances and reaches out to The Boys, offering to help take down Vought in exchange for protection.

Despite Neuman’s plea, Butcher remains resolute and brutally kills her, leaving The Boys in shock. Butcher’s actions strain his relationships within the team and escalate the stakes for the season finale. Meanwhile, Ryan, Homelander’s son, faces his own struggles, and in a tragic moment, accidently kills Grace Mallory while defending himself.

The political fallout

Homelander secures his control over the country by setting up Speaker Calhoun as the new president. Unlike Neuman, who tried to resist Homelander, Calhoun is more willing to follow his orders. With Calhoun under Homelander’s control, the country spirals into chaos.

Sage, who is behind much of the chaos, cleverly frames President-elect Robert Singer as the scapegoat for Neuman’s death. She also ensures that important people within Vought are eliminated, making it harder for anyone to oppose Homelander’s regime.

The Boys face increased danger as Starlighters are rounded up, leaving only Annie and Butcher free. With President Calhoun under Homelander’s control and the country in disarray, the stage is set for an explosive final season.

