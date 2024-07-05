A lot has happened in The Boys season 4 so far. Especially when we speak of its last episode, the sixth entry of the season called Dirty Business, it had a lot to discuss. However, the series’s fans are excited for episode 7.

Continue reading, as we are discussing a lot about the next episode of the superhero series along with its release date.

The Boys Season 4 Episode 7 release date, where to watch and more

Episode 6 of The Boys season 4 had us intrigued when we found out that Butcher is forcing Dr. Sameer to work on his project of making the supe-killing virus. Looking at the hype the series’s last episode has created, it is obvious that its fans would be super hyped up and eagerly waiting for the next episode to be released as soon as possible.

Well, we have got you covered. As we are heading towards the end of season 4 of The Boys, there are just two episodes remaining. To help you have your patience controlled, the next episode of The Boys will be released on July 11, 2024.

Besides episode 7, here is some additional information. The Boys Season 4 Episode 8 will be released on July 18, 2024. The titles of these two remaining episodes are as follows:

The Boys Season 4 Episode 7 – The Insider (July 11, 2024)

The Boys Season 4 Episode 8 – Assassination Run (July 18, 2024)

Now that you know the release date of episode 7, the entry will premiere at 12 am Pacific Standard Time. You can watch The Boys season 4 episode 7 on Amazon Prime Video. All you need to have is a subscription to the streamer, with which you can not just watch all the seasons of The Boys but also have a taste of its spinoff, Gen V.

About The Boys, Season 4

The Boys is known to bring top-class violence with great action and a story that has kept all of its viewers hooked.

With season 4 already being premiered, all those who haven't watched it, here’s a bit of information.

Victoria Neuman, played by Claudia Doumit, is now even closer to the Oval Office. The official plot of the series also states, “Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies.”

