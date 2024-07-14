The Boys Star Antony Starr Discusses Season 5 Ending: 'It Feels Like the Right Time'

Antony Starr responded to The Boys ending with season 5. The announcement that The Boys season 5 would be the last was clarified in subsequent interviews by showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke, who explained that he felt it was the right time for the series to bow out. Starr also said that it wasn't a surprise when the Season 5 news was announced, referring to how five seasons was the original game plan that showrunner Kripke had for the show.

Anthony Starr on The Boys season 5 ending

Antony Starr, known for his role as Homelander in The Boys, is not yet ready to bid farewell to the superhero parody. In an interview with IGN, Starr discussed his strangest scene and his handling of being a pawn in Season 4. He also expressed his feelings on the announcement that Season 5 will be their last.

“Oh, I can't think of that yet,” Starr said with a chuckle. “I can't go there yet because, first of all, we've got a long way to go, and I want to make the most of it and enjoy it. I'm enjoying what's happening with the show at the moment.” Starr believes the series' fun is not just about its entertaining cast, but also the collective effort of a small group working towards the same goal of creating a successful television show.

“We worked so hard on Season 4 across the board, everyone from the caterers to everyone that works in the production office to the actors, to cast, the producers, directors…” Starr acknowledged. “Everyone's put so much into it, so it's great to have this very warped creature of a season come out and be released on the world.”

While Starr may not be ready to say his goodbyes, it’s hard not to reflect when you know the end is coming. He further said that if he stop to think about it, it'll be really sad. They started before COVID, and released Season 2 in COVID. The cast did all the press for that in seclusion and isolation in their homes. They also shot in COVID. He added that it's been such a ride together with the group of people that it'll be very sad and a sad day to hang up the spandex.

“I'm very conscious that I want us to go out on a really positive, strong note,” said Starr. “I don't want us to be the show that pushed one season too far and fell flat. On behalf of everyone that works on the show, I think we deserve to go out with our heads up, not feeling like we should have gone earlier or we overstayed our welcome, so to speak. I think it'll be about the right time, but also it'll be a hard thing to leave.”

There’s always the possibility for more spinoffs. Gen V Season 1 was a success, and there are many stories to expand on. However, Homelander's end in the comics may mean Starr leaves the franchise in Season 5 of The Boys. Despite this, there's still one awkward breast milk scene to be addressed.

Why The Boys season 5 being the last season is the right move?

The Boys has established a predictable narrative with characters being either safe or unstable. However, in season 4, episode 6, Dirty Business, the show's status quo is shaken with the potential for a virus to wipe out all superpowered characters, including the good and generally harmless ones. This revelation gives the show a boost of momentum, possibly due to the knowledge that the final episodes are in sight. This may be why Prime Video announced the final season well ahead of time, as it could have boosted the show's momentum.

The end of the adaptation of The Boys adds excitement to A-Train's potential death and showdown with Homelander. The possibility of a new storyline if the series continues beyond five seasons is intriguing, similar to Supernatural. However, Starr suggests a clear ending to make the series feel more important.

