The Chair Thrown By Morgan Wallen in a Bar Becomes Famous Among Visitors; Deets Here

Morgan Wallen was recently arrested in Nashville. The country singer was visiting the bar Chiefs on Broadway when he was arrested. The singer ended up being charged with “reckless endangerment” and “disorderly conduct” for what he did at the bar. The bar is owned by another country singer Eric Church. Here’s the full story of what happened.

Morgan Wallen arrested for behavior

Country singer Morgan Wallen was recently arrested at the Chiefs bar in Broadway. The singer allegedly threw a chair down off the rooftop bar. Wallen was arrested at the bar on 7 April, Sunday. Two days after the incident, multiple tourists started inquiring about the chair they had seen.

The country singer was charged with 3 counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for his behavior. In pictures acquired by People magazine, it can be observed that only one table stood out because it was missing a chair. Most tables had 4 chairs but only one had 3. In the image, it can also be noted that the rooftop bar is located on the sixth floor overlooking Nashville Broadway.

Country hitmaker Eric Church and AJ Capital Partners own the rooftop bar. The bar and restaurant recently celebrated its grand opening on April 5 and is an addition to the main drag. The bar is located in the renovated Leslie Warner Building and includes "different floors for different experiences."

Chief’s bar references Morgen Wallen’s arrest

The Chief’s referenced Wallen’s arrest in a marquee placed outside the restaurant and bar. The bar’s official Instagram posted a picture of their marquee that read, "OUR PIGS FLY OUR CHAIRS DON'T," followed by the restaurant’s name. The post was captioned with, “See you at Chief’s.” Fans were very impressed by the brilliant marketing done by the Chief’s Instagram team. A user called it “marketing gold.”

Singer-songwriter Kyle Elliot chimed in the comments section as he wrote, “Turned the quiet up and threw a chair down.” The singer was referencing Church’s 2009 track “Smoke a Little Smoke.” Wallen had to eventually pay a bond of $15,250 and as a result, got released on Monday after midnight.

