The Forest Hills Trailer: Shelley Duvall's Final Film Features Her Son Battling Inner Demons & Troubled Relationship With His Mom; Watch

Shelley Duvall can be seen in her final role in The Forest Hills, an indie horror film. The trailer for the movie was recently released on September 13, 2024. Tragically, this will be the last opportunity for Duvall’s die-hard fans to enjoy her exceptional acting, as she passed away in July 2024 due to complications related to diabetes.

The Forest Hills tells the story of Rico, played by Chiko Mendez, who is haunted by dark secrets and nightmare visions of becoming a werewolf. Shelley Duvall plays the role of his troubled mother, a chain smoker, who is seen in the trailer questioning her son about a past incident involving him and his sister being locked in a car.

Rico struggles with undefined issues and has a strained relationship with his mother but finds solace in a friendship with Billy, portrayed by Edward Furlong.

The film is directed by Scott Goldberg, who had approached Shelley Duvall in 2023, offering her a role in the film.

"Shelley's a Hollywood icon. I'm happy that she has the opportunity to show that she still has the talent," Goldberg stated to the outlet.

While Duvall was already suffering health issues, she was filmed remotely from her Texas home, while being directed via Zoom.

As per a report by Entermaint Weekly, she used a wheelchair, due to the limited mobility related to her health issues, which eventually became a part of her character in the movie.

The 3 Women actress had announced her retirement from acting in 2002, after filming the comedy movie, Manna From Heaven. Talking to PEOPLE, while filming The Forest Hills, Shelley Duvall stated that acting again on the screen turned out to be a fun experience for her, that even enriched her life.

The Forest Hills will have a limited theatrical release. The film will be released on October 4, 2024.

