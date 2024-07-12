Throwback: When Shelley Duvall Said She Regretted Her Controversial Interview With Dr. Phil Saying Many People Told Her Not To Do It

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Shelley Duvall, known for her part in The Shining and her collaboration with filmmaker Robert Altman, passed away at 75. Duvall rose to fame for her terrifying yet incredibly talented portrayal of Wendy Torrance in the iconic 1980 horror film The Shining. Years before her death on July 11, one of Shelley Duvall's once-shared regrets about one of her most famous interviews.

Throwback: When Shelley Duvall Said She Regretted Her Controversial Interview With Dr. Phil

In 2016, during an appearance on Dr. Phil McGraw's daytime talk show Dr. Phil, Duvall, then 71 and residing in Texas away from the spotlight in Hollywood, made her first public appearance in years. During the interview, she described herself as very sick. The interview sparked controversy over how it portrayed Duvall's mental state at the time.

Duvall declined McGraw's suggested treatment as the interview concluded. The actress mentioned the existence of her late Popeye co-star Robin Williams and mentioned procedures for monitoring aliens.

In a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Duvall said of McGraw, "I found out the kind of person he is the hard way." She reportedly became visibly distressed at the mention of the talk-show host’s name.

At the time, she recalled, "My mother didn't like him, either. Many told me that I shouldn't have done it, including Dan Gilroy." She said that McGraw began calling her mother, which is when she told him, "Please don't call my daughter anymore."

Following the controversy, a spokeswoman for Dr. Phil told CNN that they saw every episode—including the one featuring Miss Duvall and her battle with mental illness—as a chance to provide their viewers with relatable, practical knowledge and a different point of view.

The spokesman went on to say that since no one else was willing to help, their mission was to record the battle and provide incredible resources to help her turn around.

How did Shelley Duvall die?

On July 11, Duvall passed away in her sleep from complications caused by diabetes. After a prolonged hiatus from the film industry, Duvall returned to the independent horror thriller The Forest Hills in 2023.

