The Godfather Director Francis Ford Coppola Apologizes For Starting ‘Sequel Obsession’ In Hollywood

Francis Ford Coppola is among the top and biggest directors in Hollywood. However, the legend has something in his heart that he regrets to date, for which he even apologized recently.

As stated by the five-time Academy Award winner, Hollywood’s ever-growing obsession with sequels spans from his 1974 film, The Godfather Part II.

Recalling the time, Francis Ford Coppola stated that he had fought with Paramount Pictures as he did not want to return to the director’s chair. This had happened following the grand success of the first installment of The Godfather which came out in 1972.

“They said, basically, ‘Francis, you’ve made Coca-Cola. You’re gonna stop making colas?'” the director of Megalopolis stated while talking to The Washington Post.

To be out of the picture, Coppola even suggested Paramount Pictures the then up-and-coming director Martin Scorsese for the second installment of the mafia movie.

However, the studios rejected this idea following which Coppola went on to make some out-of-the-box demands.

The first was to get a hefty paycheck of $1 million- which was really a lot compared to the pay in the 70s- and the second was the addition of “Part II” to the name of the movie.

“So I’m the jerk that started numbers on movies,” Francis Ford Coppola stated.

For those who do not know, Francis Ford Coppola had taken this inspiration from the Russian films Ivan the Terrible, Part I, which had come out in 1944, and Ivan the Terrible, Part II: The Boyars’ Plot, from the year 1958.

According to Deadline, while the studio at first thought this was a crazy idea, they ultimately agreed and Coppola went ahead with the deal.

Talking to The Washington Post, the Apocalypse Now director then stated that he is embarrassed and “apologize to everyone.”

The Godfather Part II has won six Oscars. These accolades include Best Picture, Best Director for Coppola, and Best Adapted Screenplay for him and author Mario Puzo.

