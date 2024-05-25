In the final episode of The Good Doctor season 7, Shaun’s daughter appears for the first time. The show jumps forward several years, showing Shaun giving a TED Talk with his family in the audience. This includes his wife Lea, their son Steve, and their daughter, who goes unnamed in the episode.

What's the name of Shaun's daughter?

In an interview with TVLine, the showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman revealed that Shaun’s daughter is named Maddie, after Dr. Glassman's deceased daughter. They joked about how Lea doesn't get to name the kids. Liz Friedman said, "It’s Maddie,"

And David Shore added that it’s mentioned in the script but never said out loud. He said, "It’s never mentioned. It’s in the script that it’s Maddie, but it’s never said out loud. Freddie and I were joking about that because Freddie [Highmore] was going, doesn’t Leah get to name any of the children?" To which Friedman added, "Lea hasn’t had quite as much trauma as Shaun, so she defaults on getting to name the children."

Naming his daughter Maddie brings the show full circle. Dr. Glassman's daughter Maddie died from an overdose before the series started, which led to his divorce. Dr. Glassman became close to Shaun, seeing him as a son. Glassman's role was important in the series until he died of brain cancer in the finale. Naming his daughter Maddie honors Glassman's memory and highlights his influence on Shaun's life and career.

Shaun naming his daughter Maddie shows how much Dr. Glassman meant to him. It also suggests that his daughter might follow in his and Dr. Glassman's footsteps, keeping their memory alive. The show ends on a hopeful note for Shaun and his family.

What's the purpose of Shaun and Claire Browne's Dr. Aaron Glassman Foundation

In addition to naming his daughter Maddie, Shaun and Claire Browne started the Dr. Aaron Glassman Foundation for Neurodiversity in Medicine. This foundation helps hospitals and universities support neurodiverse individuals. It highlights Shaun’s strong connection with Dr. Glassman and his commitment to honoring his mentor’s legacy.

Shaun is already stepping into a mentor role, similar to Dr. Glassman’s. In season 7, an autistic medical student named Charlie works at the hospital. Shaun has the potential to mentor many more surgeons in the future, continuing Dr. Glassman’s legacy. Maddie’s name is just one way Shaun honors his mentor’s memory, which he will likely do for the rest of his life.

