The Kardashians Season 5 Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect & More

World-wide popular American reality television series The Kardashians is back with another season, bringing back family feuds, sizzling romances, and multi-million-dollar business deals. In Season 5, fans will see the famous Kardashian family members navigate through significant life changes. From release schedule to how to watch, here's all you need to know about the famed reality TV show

When season 5 premieres on Thursday, Kris Jenner organises a baby shower for Kourtney as she adjusts to her new life phase. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian advises Khloe to make changes, hinting at potential drama ahead.

The Kardashians season 5 weekly episodes on Hulu

After the recent season premiere on May 23, new episodes of The Kardashians' season 5 will be available weekly on Hulu at 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12:00 a.m. PT.

May 23: Episode 1

May 30: Episode 2

June 6: Episode 3

June 13: Episode 4

June 20: Episode 5

June 27: Episode 6

July 4: Episode 7

July 11: Episode 8

July 18: Episode 9

July 25: Episode 10

Hulu describes the new season as a fast-paced journey with the Kardashian-Jenner family, who push the limits in various aspects of their lives, from the big screen to family joys. The cameras capture the sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, as they navigate their relationships under the guidance of their matriarch, Kris.

Kardashians season 5 exclusively on Hulu: Join the reality show Lineup

Seasons 1-4 of The Kardashians are on Hulu, and Season 5 will join them exclusively. Hulu has lots of great reality shows, and May has some awesome content to watch!

The trailer for The Kardashians Season 5 dropped on May 8. After a dramatic Season 4 where Kim started acting, Season 5 promises more drama, comedy, and sadly, tragedy. Despite planning to take it easy, the Kardashians' schedule remains packed. From Paris Fashion Week to preparing for a new baby, they face tough challenges, with plenty of arguments along the way. Fans already know about Kourtney's emergency surgery while Travis had to leave his band's tour abruptly. The trailer gives a glimpse into this intense situation.

