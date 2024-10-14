The Handmaid's Tale Actress Yvonne Strahovski Reflects On The ‘Bittersweet’ Experience Of Filming Show’s Finale; DEETS Inside

The Handmaid's Tale is coming to its conclusion after six seasons, and Yvonne Strahovski is not ready to say goodbye yet. The show, based on Margaret Atwood’s eponymous novel, first premiered in 2017 and earned massive acclaim and accolades throughout its run, including 76 nominations and 15 Emmy Awards.

The show revolves around June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), who is forced to serve as a handmaid to a powerful, rich Commander. Strahovski, who plays the Commander’s wife, Serena Joy, appeared on the Bingeworthy podcast and discussed filming the show’s final season.

Although she believes it's the right time to bid adieu, she admitted it was emotional.

Explaining the mixed emotions she felt filming the final season, she recalled how she worked on understanding the complex character she portrayed over the years. “Initially, it was new territory for me. I found it really hard at times to justify her position in life,” she said.

She spent a lot of time understanding her character, and it got “easier and easier” to play her over the years. “Now I know her so well that it’s just sort of an automatic process. But, yeah, it’s definitely bittersweet [to say goodbye],” she added.

Nevertheless, she knows that the end is inevitable and is excited to put the character away and make space for new things in her life. She hopes to let go of Serena while keeping that positive energy ignited.

She noted that playing the same character for years requires an actor to make space for it in their subconscious so they can revisit it when needed. Therefore, letting go of Serena would be “liberating” and would call for a new beginning.

It’s been seven years since Strahovski first portrayed the cruel and capricious character. Although Serena is not as goodhearted and pure as June, there’s more to her than meets the eye, making her interesting to portray. The narrative of The Handmaid’s Tale is expected to continue through its spin-off series Testaments, but Serena, unfortunately, won’t be a part of it.

The Handmaid’s Tale is available to stream on Amazon Prime.