Is Elisabeth Moss Expecting Her First Child? The Handmaid’s Tale Star Spills Beans About Embracing Motherhood

Elisabeth Moss disclosed being pregnant on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show on Tuesday (January 30th). The actress revealed that her pregnancy is going "really well" and has been "really lucky" throughout her journey. The expectant actress graced the show in a black dress, flaunting her baby bump.

Moss engaged in some lighthearted banter with the host, Jimmy Kimmel, and asked for his advice. Kimmel quoted Bill Murray's advice, "Bring Christmas lights to hang up [in the delivery room]." He said, "Because the lighting is terrible in the room." He added, "It's Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that's going to happen, and you don't want that."

Elisabeth Moss's The Handmaid's Tale Journey

While on the talk show, Moss reflected on her journey in The Handmaid's Tale. The actress opened up, saying it was "horrifying" that the show has only grown more relevant since its debut. She said, "It's awful. It's way more than troubling". She went on to describe the show as "the most fulfilling, creative experience of my life."

The drama show is an adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel. It had a successful run for five seasons and has been renewed for the final season. One of the makers of the show, Bruce Miller, stated in a statement, "It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel and the chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale." He further added, "We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Handmaid's Tail Star Elizabeth Moss Announces First Child; Says She's Been Really Lucky

Elisabeth Moss’s personal life

The Mad Men star was previously married to Wednesday actor Fred Armisen. The two married in 2009 and were separated in 2011. Ever since, the actress-film producer has been committed to her work. The pregnancy news does come as a surprise to many, but it will be a new phase to look out for her fans and her well-wishers.

ALSO READ: 11 Gripping dystopian TV shows to watch now