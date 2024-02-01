Who Has Elisabeth Moss Dated In The Past? Exploring Her Relationship History As Actress Announces Pregnancy

41-year-old Elisabeth Moss is pregnant. The British-American actress is expecting her first child and is already flaunting her baby bump in public. She made it official on Jimmy Kimmel Live’s episode which aired on January 30, 2024. The Invisible Man actress is happy to welcome her baby, but this has also sparked conversations about the actress’ dating life in the past. So what is her relationship status like? Let us have a look.

Elisabeth Moss announces pregnancy:

The Mad Men star came to the show flaunting her baby bump, which forced a curious Jimmy to ask, "Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?" The actress believes she is a bit of both. Without delaying things further, she quickly announced her pregnancy live on camera. The Shining Girls actress feels she is lucky, and her journey is going well. A private person, who loves to keep details of her personal life in check, the actress has not revealed who the father is, making everyone discuss her dating history to get a better understanding.

Was Elisabeth Moss married?

Yes, the Shirley star was briefly married for eight months to Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen. Their divorce was finalized by May 2011. The actress had met Fred through her Mad Men co-star Jon Hamm. While their love story started on a sweet note the couple’s relationship had a bitter ending. Fred spoke to Howard Stern in 2013, when he revealed, “I think I was a terrible husband. I think I’m a terrible boyfriend. I want it all fast. I want to be married. The amount of girls I’ve lived with right away and then somewhere around a year [or] two years, I get freaked out. … I feel bad for everyone I’ve gone out with."

We do not have any more details on their married life. After the separation, the Veil actress spoke to Vulture stating, "Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the time I didn’t think that I was that young. It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible.” She also added that it happened for the best, and it was better sooner than later. It was also good that they never had kids together.

Who else has Elisabeth Moss dated?

The Kitchen actress was also rumored to be dating Tom Cruise, however, she ruled out the rumors in an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. After Moss got divorced, she dated Adam Arkapaw, a cinematographer between 2013 and 2015. She only spoke about him in a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, without expressing her feelings for him. Post that no more news has come out on the Darling Companion actress’ love life. As fans wait for her cute baby bump pictures, and the identity of the father, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.