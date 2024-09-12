Veteran lyricist Gurucharan passes away at 77 due to prolonged illness, actor Mohan Babu offers condolences

Trigger: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Veteran lyricist Gurucharan has passed away. He breathed his last on Thursday, September 12. Gurucharan was reportedly suffering from a prolonged illness and undergoing treatment for the past couple of days in hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his illness. He was 77.

Lyricist Gurucharan was widely recognized for his evergreen songs in Telugu cinema. In his career, he penned lyrics for actors like Mohan Babu.

Saddened by the loss of his dear friend, actor Mohan Babu took to his X handle to offer his condolences. He wrote, "I got to know Gurucharan when he was working as an assistant writer for famous writer Atreya. He worked as a lyricist for about 10 films in a row under my banner Srilakshmi Prasanna Pictures."

He further added, "All the songs he wrote for movies like Alludugaru, Assembly Rowdy, Rowdygari Pellam, Brahma etc. are amazing. Grieving his untimely death, I pray to God to grant peace to his soul and peace to his family. I am in other countries and cannot see him, I am sorry. Om Shanti."

Gurucharan has penned lyrics for songs including Kunthi Kumari, Muddabanti Puvvulo, Alludugaru and more. Reports suggest the he has written lyrics for more than 200 songs in Telugu language.

On the other hand, veteran actor Mohan Babu began his career in showbiz during the mid 70s. Before becoming a renowned actor, he worked as an assistant director. His real name is Manchu Bhakthavatsalam Naidu, but after the success of his film Swargam Narakam, he adopted the stage name Mohan Babu. Till now, he has reportedly worked in over 500 films.

Next, he will be seen in the film Kannappa starring Vishnu Manchu as the main lead.

