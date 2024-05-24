The Kardashians React To Caitlyn Jenner’s Confession On New Tell-All Docuseries The House Of Kardashian

It’s hard to keep up with the Kardashian drama!

With the arrival of the fifth season of the reality show, there’s new drama and gossip for the fans to unfold. The famous family made it to the headlines after the first episode aired on May 23. Apparently, Caitlyn Jenner is coming for the Kardashians yet again. See how the family reacts!

Kardashians react to Caitlyn Jenner’s confession

In the latest episode of The Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick discussed the drama spewed by Caitlyn.

In the confessional interview on The House Of Kardashian, she made claims that Kim “calculated” her sex tape leak as a way to get famous.

She also said, “Kris wanted to be more than just a housewife” in the video. To which the momager hilarious reacts, saying, “Shoot me. I wanted to be more than just a housewife, OK? So? Kill me.”

Kim also weighed in but was unbothered by the drama. "I got so many text messages saying, 'Doesn't that hurt your feelings? That this is what your stepdad says about you?'" she said. "But it honestly doesn't." The Skims founder also added that she had a wonderful stepdad and that nothing she did could stain her memories.

Khloe was politically correct and gently expressed her opinion on the story. She questioned why Caitlyn would agree to do a series that did not portray them in the best light. “I just know she wouldn’t like that about her,” Khloe added.

The infamous Caitlyn and Kardashian feud

Before coming out as a transgender, Caitlyn identified as Bruce Jenner, who was married to Kris and dad to daughters Kendall and Kylie.

Since the former Olympian came out of the closet, her ties with the Kardashians were completely cut off. “I don't talk to the Kardashians anymore. The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie. They are my biological kids,” she said in an interview with Pierce Morgan in 2017.

The feud first started when Caitlyn released her memoir The Secrets of My Life, in which she accused her former partner of 22 years of being aware of her desire to transition. Since then, the divide kept growing further.