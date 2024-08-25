The Lord Of the Rings: The Rings Of Power Unleashes Second Age Of Middle-Earth's History In Singapore; Here's All We Know

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming back very soon with the much anticipated season 2 on August 29, 2024, on Prime Video. But right before emerging the globe in their world, the series engulfed Singapore in the age of Middle Earth history. Right before the global premiere, the entire cast and creators made a visit to Singapore for Asia Pacific Screening.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings the heroic legends of Middle-earth's renowned Second Age to life for the first time on screen. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books. It will transport viewers back to an era when great powers were forged. Where kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested. While hope was hung by the thinnest of threads, and the greatest villain to ever emerge from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover the entire world in darkness.

Beginning in a period of relative calm, the series follows an ensemble cast of people, both known and new. As they face the long-feared return of evil to Middle-earth. From the Misty Mountains to the majestic woodlands of the elf capital Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the uttermost reaches of the world, these realms and characters will leave legacies that will last long after they are gone.

Speaking of ensemble cast, the star studded even in Singapore, attended by Charlie Vickers, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Markella Kavenagh, Charles Edwards, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Tyroe Muhafidin, and Trystan Gravelle. The showrunners also graced everyone with their presence. The event was also attended by J.D. Payne and director Charlotte Brändstörm.

The momentous event was kicked off by David Simonsen, Director of Amazon Prime Video SEA and MENA, followed by the grand screening. The team of this highly anticipated franchise also took over the city, visiting a major attraction site, Gardens By The Bay. During the course of their tour, the team attended a special screening of the series’ first two episodes, with ardent fans of the franchise in attendance alongside media from Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and India.

The upcoming season builds on season one’s epic scope and ambition. The new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is on the brink of calamity. As friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, elves, dwarves, orcs, men, wizards, and Harfoots face a growing struggle. In the face of mounting adversity, the forces of good fight fiercely to hold on to what matters to them the most: each other. Don’t forget to tune into Prime Video on August 29, 2024, to watch the complete season.

