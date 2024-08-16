Rings of Power Season 2 Trailer Breakdown: Everything You Missed

The second season of Amazon Prime Video's fantasy series The Rings of Power is set to launch later this month, and LOTR fans are buzzing with excitement. The final trailer promises a darker and more epic outing than ever before.

An almost four-minute teaser debuted at SDCC, revealing several spoilers and giving fans a glimpse of what's to come. Among the surprises are the Entwives, a new addition to the cast that fans didn’t see coming.

The teaser showcases the Siege of Eregion, the season's major battle, expected to unfold in the final episodes. It also includes character-driven scenes, such as High King Gil-galad and Cirdan the Shipwright discussing the perils of the magic-infused rings. The video features a montage of ominous situations facing Middle-earth's various groups.

Later on, some of the unusual alliances and dynamics in season 2 become clearer. The relationship between Celebrimbor and Annatar—one of Sauron's many aliases—is central to this season's plot. As indicated by the first teaser, Annatar manipulates Celebrimbor into forging the Rings of Power.

Additionally, the trailer hints at a surprising partnership between Galadriel and Adar, the leader of the orc army. It seems Adar still has reservations about Sauron, suggesting a complex dynamic. However, this might be a clever example of trailer editing, implying that Galadriel and Adar might collaborate for a time.

Around 1:30 in the season 2 finale trailer, there’s a major revelation. Among the many surprises leading up to the return of the high fantasy series is the confirmation that season 2 will feature the first live-action appearance of a beloved Lord of the Rings character.

Advertisement

The most unexpected news is the introduction of a youthful Saruman, one of Middle-earth's five Wizards who ultimately betrayed his own kind to ally with Sauron in The Lord of the Rings. From his brief appearance in the teaser, it appears that Ciarán Hinds (known for Treason and Belfast), who was rumored to play Saruman, will indeed be portraying the character.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are the showrunners for The Rings of Power, which premiered in September 2022. The second season is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 29.

ALSO READ: Cate Blanchett Reveals 'No One Got Paid' For Doing Lord Of The Rings; 'Basically Got Free...'