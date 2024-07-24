The Thicket TRAILER: Peter Dinklage And Juliette Lewis Transforms Into Hard-Hearted Killers For Upcoming Western Movie

Fans of Peter Dinklage could not believe their eyes as they watched the recently released trailer of The Thicket. The movie also stars Juliette Lewis alongside Dinklage in the leading role, with an intriguing storyline and a fabulous cast.

Let’s discuss below what we will soon witness in the Western epic The Thicket.

The Thicket trailer

Set foot on a western adventure that brings along some serious talks, and one of the most epic hunts.

The latest trailer of The Thicket brings a chase and search for a kidnapped girl named Lula. The storyline talks about an innocent young man, Jack, who is on the lookout for his kidnapped sister.

Lula is the victim of a violent killer gang, led by Cut Throat Bill. To find Lula and rescue her, Jack takes the help of a famous bounty hunter, who also happens to be an alcoholic, Reginald Jones.

As shown in the trailer Jones is the son of an ex-slave and a street-smart prostitute. While searching for Jack’s sister, the crew finds out that Lula had been kept hidden by the villainous Cut Throat Bill, who is shown to be in a no-man's land called The Thicket.

As per reports, The Thicket is Peter Dinklage’s longtime passion project.

About The Thicket

Besides Peter Dinklage and Juliette Lewis appearing in the movie as Reginald Jones and Cut Throat Bill, respectively, the other highly acclaimed names who are associated with this western project are Levon Hawke, Esme Creed-Miles, Leslie Grace, Macon Blair, as well as Gbenga Akinnagbe.

The audience is also in for a treat as the movie will even feature James Hetfield, Andrew Schulz, Ned Dennehy, and Arliss Howard. The highly anticipated Western genre project has been directed by Elliot Lester. The writer who has worked hard on its script is Christopher Kelly.

Dinklage is even associated with this project as a producer along with Brian O’Shea, Andre L III, Caddy Vanasirikul, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, Elliott Lester, Gianni Nunnari, and Shannon Gaulding. The movie is based on a novel of the same name, written by Joe R. Lansdale.

The Thicket is set to screen at the Deauville Film Festival and will be released in theaters on September 6.

